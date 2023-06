The California Honeydrops, Kesha and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates

The blues and funk sensation known as the California Honeydrops is coming back to Denver on Friday, November 10. Tickets for the Mission Ballroom show are $35.95-$59.95 and go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. Kesha just announced her Gag Order Tour , which will stop at the Mission on Tuesday, November 14. Tickets are $59.50-$125 and go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:With Urban Heat, Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25With Tonewood Stringband, Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $18-$20Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $25-$28Tue., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$39.50Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30With Chevelle, Sat., Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.50With Erra and I See Stars, Fri., Sept. 29, 6 p.m., $38-$72.50With State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo, Sat., Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50With Snakoz B2B Todd Banks, Pash B2B Chas, Zimmy B2B Owen, Spendo B2B Bruins and JEN, Wed., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $18.50-$22.50Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Windser and Small Crush, Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $25-$27.50Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $18-$20Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $18-$21With Sophie Holohan and Baby Fisher, Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $19.99Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $16Thu., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $22Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $19.99-$22With alexalone, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $20Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$40With HotWax, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $39.99-$43.50Sun., June 25, 8 p.m., $20-$22With Jen Korte & The Loss and Chella & the Charm, Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18With The Keeps and Tire Shoe, Thu., July 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Mainland Break (album release) and Candy Chic, Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Don Chicharrón and Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club, Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $17-$20With Greenbeard, Voideater and Burn Unit, Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18Sat., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $50With Kadabra and Green Druid, Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$22With Unreqvited, Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20With Pearl Charles., Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18Sat., June 17, 7 p.m., $10-$25With Spirit Motel, Jamesik and Siah Rain’n, Sat., July 22, 6 p.m., $10-$15With Savant Tarde and Total Cult, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $12-$15Sat., June 10, 11 p.m., $10With Gettin’ It, Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Troller and Dead Times, Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $22.50With Christelle Bofale, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $19Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $18With JaSew, AJ Blu and Max Venus, Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $20With IAMTHESHOTGUN, Venom & Valor, It's Always Sunny In Tijuana and Good Family, Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $15Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $17Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $25With Distant, Justice For The Damned and Cabal, Tue., Sept. 5, 6 p.m., $16Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $20With Dev Lemons, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $16Tue., July 18, 8 p.m., $20With Skullcrusher and Adelyn Strei, Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $20Fri., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $27.50With Lorely Mur, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$30Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $15Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $20Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $40-$65With Kayla Marque, Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $15Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $55-$60Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $35.95-$59.95With Jake Wesley Rogers, Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $59.50-$125Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $23.25Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $30-$35With Artikal Sound System and Cydeways, Sun., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$45Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $29.50With Selecta C, Yucasoul, Foreigner and SF1, Fri., June 9, 9 p.m., $17Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30With Julian St. Nightmare, Team Non Existent and Sofiacide, Fri., June 23, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15Tue., June 27, 9 p.m., $15With Trevor & the Travelers and Summer Bedhead, Thu., July 6, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15With May Be Fern, Gartener, and Salads and Sunbeams, Sat., July 8, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15With LaLa Queen, Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $10With Squizzy Taylor, DJ Simone Says, CRL CRRLL, Hakeem Furious and Jelie, Sun., June 18, 8 p.m., $20Fri., July 14, 8:30 p.m., $15-$22With Caskets, Kingdom of Giants and Dragged Under, Wed., Aug. 9, 6 p.m., $25Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$25With Mannequin Pussy, Softcult and Heart to Gold, Thu., Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., $25Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $25