The California Honeydrops, Kesha and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Kesha just announced her Gag Order Tour, which will stop at the Mission on Tuesday, November 14. Tickets are $59.50-$125 and go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale DatesBLUEBIRD THEATER
Vision Video: With Urban Heat, Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
Pick & Howl: With Tonewood Stringband, Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Bay Ledges: Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Ambar Lucid: Estrella Tour: Part 2: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $25-$28
BOULDER THEATER
James McMurtry: Tue., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$39.50
Roosevelt: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Three Days Grace: With Chevelle, Sat., Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.50
Bad Omens: Concrete Forever: With Erra and I See Stars, Fri., Sept. 29, 6 p.m., $38-$72.50
Boys Like Girls: The Speaking Our Language Tour (presented by Emo Nite): With State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo, Sat., Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50
FOX THEATRE
Summer Fest 2.0: With Snakoz B2B Todd Banks, Pash B2B Chas, Zimmy B2B Owen, Spendo B2B Bruins and JEN, Wed., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $18.50-$22.50
Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad: Best Western Tour: Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $20-$25
The Happy Fits: Under the Shade of Green: With Windser and Small Crush, Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $25-$27.50
Sun Room: Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $18-$20
AJ Lee & Blue Summit: Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $18-$21
GLOBE HALL
Catie Turner: With Sophie Holohan and Baby Fisher, Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $19.99
The Crystal Casino Band: Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $16
Suzanne Santo: Thu., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $22
Cut Worms: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $19.99-$22
Palehound: Eye on the Bat Tour: With alexalone, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $20
GOTHIC THEATRE
Blonde Redhead: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$40
Royal Blood: North America Tour: With HotWax, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $39.99-$43.50
HI-DIVE
JK Flesh (Presented by TRVE Brewing): Sun., June 25, 8 p.m., $20-$22
Summer Dean: With Jen Korte & The Loss and Chella & the Charm, Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Air Traffic Controller: With The Keeps and Tire Shoe, Thu., July 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Kiwi jr: With Mainland Break (album release) and Candy Chic, Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Tropa Magica: With Don Chicharrón and Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club, Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Belzebong: With Greenbeard, Voideater and Burn Unit, Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Ghost Canyon Fest: Sat., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $50
Bongzilla: With Kadabra and Green Druid, Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$22
MIZMOR: With Unreqvited, Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Lola Kirke: With Pearl Charles., Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18
LARIMER LOUNGE
Amorphous: The Amplification Tour: Sat., June 17, 7 p.m., $10-$25
Blookah: With Spirit Motel, Jamesik and Siah Rain’n, Sat., July 22, 6 p.m., $10-$15
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Sickly Hecks: With Savant Tarde and Total Cult, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $12-$15
All Them Witches DJ Set & After Party: Sat., June 10, 11 p.m., $10
YaBird: With Gettin’ It, Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18
The Body: With Troller and Dead Times, Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $22.50
Molly Burch: With Christelle Bofale, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $19
Helena Deland: Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $18
MARQUIS THEATER
3HD: With JaSew, AJ Blu and Max Venus, Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $20
Rainiefest:The Afterparty (Celebration of Life Show for Rainie Kelso): With IAMTHESHOTGUN, Venom & Valor, It's Always Sunny In Tijuana and Good Family, Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $15
Surprise Chef: Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $17
Jkyl X Hyde: Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $25
Left to Suffer: With Distant, Justice For The Damned and Cabal, Tue., Sept. 5, 6 p.m., $16
Lauren Sanderson: IDC AT ALL Tour.: Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $20
"Freak Show" Jordana: With Dev Lemons, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $16
MEOW WOLF
Etran de L’Aïr: Tue., July 18, 8 p.m., $20
Florist: With Skullcrusher and Adelyn Strei, Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $20
Cat Dealers: Fri., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $27.50
Will Clarke: With Lorely Mur, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Sexbruise?: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $15
Aztrogrizz: Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $20
Absolute Rubbish: A Trashion Show: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $40-$65
MERCURY CAFE
Moonglade: With Kayla Marque, Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $15
MISSION BALLROOM
Dominic Fike: Don’t Stare at the Sun Tour: Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $55-$60
The California Honeydrops: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $35.95-$59.95
Kesha: The Gag Order Tour: With Jake Wesley Rogers, Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $59.50-$125
OGDEN THEATRE
Pecos & the Rooftops: Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $23.25
Droeloe: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $30-$35
Iration: IRL Fall Tour 2023: With Artikal Sound System and Cydeways, Sun., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$45
Supertask: Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $29.50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Siembra: One Year Anniversary: With Selecta C, Yucasoul, Foreigner and SF1, Fri., June 9, 9 p.m., $17
Hype 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Watch Yourself Die: EP Release Show: With Julian St. Nightmare, Team Non Existent and Sofiacide, Fri., June 23, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Joe Buck Yourself: Tue., June 27, 9 p.m., $15
Poor Moxi: With Trevor & the Travelers and Summer Bedhead, Thu., July 6, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Cherokee Social: With May Be Fern, Gartener, and Salads and Sunbeams, Sat., July 8, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Drag Revue: With LaLa Queen, Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $10
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Vibes in the Park: Continuing the Juneteenth Celebration: With Squizzy Taylor, DJ Simone Says, CRL CRRLL, Hakeem Furious and Jelie, Sun., June 18, 8 p.m., $20
Reggaeton Rave: Fri., July 14, 8:30 p.m., $15-$22
Blessthefall: Hollow Bodies 10 Year Anniversary Tour: With Caskets, Kingdom of Giants and Dragged Under, Wed., Aug. 9, 6 p.m., $25
Gimme Gimme Disco: Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$25
Movements: With Mannequin Pussy, Softcult and Heart to Gold, Thu., Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., $25
The Japanese House: Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $25
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.