Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

The California Honeydrops, Kesha and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

June 1, 2023 6:00AM

The California Honeydrops return to Denver in November!
The California Honeydrops return to Denver in November! cahoneydrops / facebook
The blues and funk sensation known as the California Honeydrops is coming back to Denver on Friday, November 10. Tickets for the Mission Ballroom show are $35.95-$59.95 and go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Kesha just announced her Gag Order Tour, which will stop at the Mission on Tuesday, November 14. Tickets are $59.50-$125 and go on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Vision Video: With Urban Heat, Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
Pick & Howl: With Tonewood Stringband, Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Bay Ledges: Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Ambar Lucid: Estrella Tour: Part 2: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $25-$28

BOULDER THEATER
James McMurtry: Tue., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$39.50
Roosevelt: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Three Days Grace: With Chevelle, Sat., Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.50
Bad Omens: Concrete Forever: With Erra and I See Stars, Fri., Sept. 29, 6 p.m., $38-$72.50
Boys Like Girls: The Speaking Our Language Tour (presented by Emo Nite): With State Champs, The Summer Set and Lolo, Sat., Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50

FOX THEATRE
Summer Fest 2.0: With Snakoz B2B Todd Banks, Pash B2B Chas, Zimmy B2B Owen, Spendo B2B Bruins and JEN, Wed., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $18.50-$22.50
Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad: Best Western Tour: Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $20-$25
The Happy Fits: Under the Shade of Green: With Windser and Small Crush, Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $25-$27.50
Sun Room: Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $18-$20
AJ Lee & Blue Summit: Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $18-$21

GLOBE HALL
Catie Turner: With Sophie Holohan and Baby Fisher, Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $19.99
The Crystal Casino Band: Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $16
Suzanne Santo: Thu., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $22
Cut Worms: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $19.99-$22
Palehound: Eye on the Bat Tour: With alexalone, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $20

GOTHIC THEATRE
Blonde Redhead: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$40
Royal Blood: North America Tour: With HotWax, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $39.99-$43.50

HI-DIVE
JK Flesh (Presented by TRVE Brewing): Sun., June 25, 8 p.m., $20-$22
Summer Dean: With Jen Korte & The Loss and Chella & the Charm, Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Air Traffic Controller: With The Keeps and Tire Shoe, Thu., July 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Kiwi jr: With Mainland Break (album release) and Candy Chic, Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Tropa Magica: With Don Chicharrón and Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club, Wed., July 26, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Belzebong: With Greenbeard, Voideater and Burn Unit, Fri., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Ghost Canyon Fest: Sat., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., $50
Bongzilla: With Kadabra and Green Druid, Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$22
MIZMOR: With Unreqvited, Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Lola Kirke: With Pearl Charles., Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18

LARIMER LOUNGE
Amorphous: The Amplification Tour: Sat., June 17, 7 p.m., $10-$25
Blookah: With Spirit Motel, Jamesik and Siah Rain’n, Sat., July 22, 6 p.m., $10-$15

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Sickly Hecks: With Savant Tarde and Total Cult, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $12-$15
All Them Witches DJ Set & After Party: Sat., June 10, 11 p.m., $10
YaBird: With Gettin’ It, Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18
The Body: With Troller and Dead Times, Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $22.50
Molly Burch: With Christelle Bofale, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $19
Helena Deland: Sat., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $18

MARQUIS THEATER
3HD: With JaSew, AJ Blu and Max Venus, Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $20
Rainiefest:The Afterparty (Celebration of Life Show for Rainie Kelso): With IAMTHESHOTGUN, Venom & Valor, It's Always Sunny In Tijuana and Good Family, Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $15
Surprise Chef: Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., $17
Jkyl X Hyde: Sat., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $25
Left to Suffer: With Distant, Justice For The Damned and Cabal, Tue., Sept. 5, 6 p.m., $16
Lauren Sanderson: IDC AT ALL Tour.: Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $20
"Freak Show" Jordana: With Dev Lemons, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $16

MEOW WOLF
Etran de L’Aïr: Tue., July 18, 8 p.m., $20
Florist: With Skullcrusher and Adelyn Strei, Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $20
Cat Dealers: Fri., Aug. 4, 9 p.m., $27.50
Will Clarke: With Lorely Mur, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Sexbruise?: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $15
Aztrogrizz: Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $20
Absolute Rubbish: A Trashion Show: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $40-$65

MERCURY CAFE
Moonglade: With Kayla Marque, Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $15

MISSION BALLROOM
Dominic Fike: Don’t Stare at the Sun Tour: Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $55-$60
The California Honeydrops: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $35.95-$59.95
Kesha: The Gag Order Tour: With Jake Wesley Rogers, Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $59.50-$125

OGDEN THEATRE
Pecos & the Rooftops: Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $23.25
Droeloe: Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $30-$35
Iration: IRL Fall Tour 2023: With Artikal Sound System and Cydeways, Sun., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$45
Supertask: Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $29.50

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Siembra: One Year Anniversary: With Selecta C, Yucasoul, Foreigner and SF1, Fri., June 9, 9 p.m., $17
Hype 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Watch Yourself Die: EP Release Show: With Julian St. Nightmare, Team Non Existent and Sofiacide, Fri., June 23, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Joe Buck Yourself: Tue., June 27, 9 p.m., $15
Poor Moxi: With Trevor & the Travelers and Summer Bedhead, Thu., July 6, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Cherokee Social: With May Be Fern, Gartener, and Salads and Sunbeams, Sat., July 8, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Drag Revue: With LaLa Queen, Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $10

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Vibes in the Park: Continuing the Juneteenth Celebration: With Squizzy Taylor, DJ Simone Says, CRL CRRLL, Hakeem Furious and Jelie, Sun., June 18, 8 p.m., $20
Reggaeton Rave: Fri., July 14, 8:30 p.m., $15-$22
Blessthefall: Hollow Bodies 10 Year Anniversary Tour: With Caskets, Kingdom of Giants and Dragged Under, Wed., Aug. 9, 6 p.m., $25
Gimme Gimme Disco: Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$25
Movements: With Mannequin Pussy, Softcult and Heart to Gold, Thu., Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., $25
The Japanese House: Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $25

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation