Justin Couch of the Interesting Times Gang Played His First Show at Garageland
Karl Christian Krumpholz | October 16, 2018 | 5:55am
Justin Couch: “We played at a warehouse venue called Garageland, which was in the Ballpark neighborhood. We were a decent enough band, but our songs varied from straight-ahead indie music to earnest love ballads about Wynona Ryder, to white-boy soul, to a Tom Waits-inspired song about my cat. I played bass, but also sang one song through a megaphone called ‘Blueberry Pie,’ which was about how I learned what a triplet in music was. It was mostly me yelling ‘Blueberry pie!’ over and over. We rehearsed all summer and were finally able to land that gig because no one else was willing to book a bunch of seventeen-year-olds.

“The day before the gig, we went to a thrift store and each bought different outfits. I wore this humongous yellow robe with a hood, kind of like what a boxer would wear. Our singer/guitarist, Ben, dressed up like a retro basketball player and had a huge head of curly hair. I think our drummer, Cory, was dressed as either a robot or a pterodactyl. Our outfits had nothing to do with each other — or our music, for that matter. The thing about first shows is that it’s generally the easiest time to get people to come out and see you. We had a really good showing, including a lot of friends and family who were all very confused by what was happening. Despite the confused reaction, I was totally hooked and became a lifer at that point.”

Justin’s new band, The Interesting Times Gang, will play the ninth annual Rot Congress Halloween Show at the Skylark Lounge on October 26.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

