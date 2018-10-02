 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The Living Room on Broadway is now closed.EXPAND
The Living Room on Broadway is now closed.
Westword

The Living Room Has Closed

Westword Staff | October 2, 2018 | 7:30am
AA

After nearly a decade-long run, the Living Room, a wine and tapas bar that sported two patios, has closed without fanfare.

On September 18, the bar posted to its Facebook page: "The Living Room is currently closed for renovations."

Related Stories

Now a For Lease sign hangs from the building.

A spokesperson for the South of Colfax Nightlife District did not respond to a request for comment.

"Padded bubble chairs, mild-mannered bartenders, cool crowds and an Enomatic Wine Serving System that allows oenophiles to taste eighteen wines by the ounce simply by swiping a card and pressing a button: Say hello to the Living Room, the latest bar and restaurant to pop on Broadway — 1055 Broadway, to be exact — exactly one block from Westword headquarters," wrote a former Westword food scribe when the spot celebrated its grand opening in August 2009. "It's more bar than restaurant, but the tidy small-plates menu, a board of Greek dishes, tapas, domestic and international cheeses and desserts, offers plenty of perfectly fine choices for sopping up all that wine."

The Living Room in 2009 with its Enomatic Wine Serving System in the background.
The Living Room in 2009 with its Enomatic Wine Serving System in the background.
Aaron Thackeray

The Living Room was part of Regas Christou's South of Colfax Nightlife District, which also includes Bar Standard and Milk two doors to the south; Club Vinyl across the street; and the Church at 11th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >