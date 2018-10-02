The Living Room Has Closed

After nearly a decade-long run, the Living Room, a wine and tapas bar that sported two patios, has closed without fanfare.
On September 18, the bar posted to its Facebook page: "The Living Room is currently closed for renovations."
Now a For Lease sign hangs from the building.
A spokesperson for the South of Colfax Nightlife District did not respond to a request for comment.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Padded bubble chairs, mild-mannered bartenders, cool crowds and an Enomatic Wine Serving System that allows oenophiles to taste eighteen wines by the ounce simply by swiping a card and pressing a button: Say hello to the Living Room, the latest bar and restaurant to pop on Broadway — 1055 Broadway, to be exact — exactly one block from Westword headquarters," wrote a former Westword food scribe when the spot celebrated its grand opening in August 2009. "It's more bar than restaurant, but the tidy small-plates menu, a board of Greek dishes, tapas, domestic and international cheeses and desserts, offers plenty of perfectly fine choices for sopping up all that wine."
The Living Room was part of Regas Christou's South of Colfax Nightlife District, which also includes Bar Standard and Milk two doors to the south; Club Vinyl across the street; and the Church at 11th Avenue and Lincoln Street.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!