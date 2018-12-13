The Lumineers Cover Willie Nelson's Christmas Song "Pretty Paper"

Christmas music can be hit or miss. There's the cloying mass-manufactured junk piped through the King Soopers speakers — and it's unclear whether it's designed to make shoppers feel good or panic. But there's also plenty of simpler fodder that doesn't come off as quite so fluorescent and that keeps with the spirit of the season.

In the past couple of weeks, we've written about some of Colorado musicians' best original holiday music and Christmas covers. This week, the Denver-based Lumineers dropped a Christmas number that's easy on the ears, a cover of Willie Nelson's "Pretty Paper. "