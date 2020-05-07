 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers sings to the crowd at the grand opening of the Mission Ballroom on August 7.EXPAND
Michael Emery Hecker

The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Rateliff Play Colorado Gives Back

Kyle Harris | May 7, 2020 | 5:53pm
AA

The Lumineers have recruited some of the biggest names in Colorado music for Colorado Gives Back, a live-stream benefit concert on Friday, May 8, to raise funds for restaurant- and music-industry workers facing months of unemployment.

Sharing the Red Rocks virtual stage with the Lumineers are OneRepublic, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bill Nershi and Kyle Hollingsworth of the String Cheese Incident, Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Trevor Hall and Daniel Rodriguez.

On other virtual stages, Denver sports heroes Peyton Manning, Von Miller, Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and more will make an appearance, and Bobby Stuckey, Jennifer Jasinski, Alon Shaya and others will represent the restaurant industry.

Governor Jared Polis, who has not yet announced when either live concerts or restaurants will be able to start back up, will be there, too, along with former governor, current Senate candidate and music aficionado John Hickenlooper.

The event will be hosted by eTown's Nick Forster and KBCO's Bret Saunders, and will benefit MusiCares and the Colorado Restaurant Association.

Spotify will match all donations to MusiCares, up to a total of $10 million, through the COVID-19 Music Relief project.

The broadcast starts at 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, on YouTube

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

