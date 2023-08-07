The National, Slightly Stoopid and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Southern classic-rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top co-headline Fiddler's Green on Monday, August 7, while Pretty Lights heads west to play three more nights at Dillon Amphitheatre, on Thursday, August 10; Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12.
The National plays a two-night run at Mission Ballroom on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12, while the reggae-fusion act Slightly Stoopid play its own two-night run at Red Rocks on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top
Monday, August 7, 6:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
$35-$249.95
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top each have a catalogue chock-full of Southern blues-rock classics. They also share similar stories of bad-boy rock-and-roll fame since their start in the ’60s, and have seen plenty of ups and downs thanks to that rowdy lifestyle. Many folks would consider seeing just one of these classic-rock bands a bucket-list item, but now fans have the chance to see both on the same bill. Country rap and rock artist Uncle Kracker provides support.
Yellowcard
Tuesday, August 8, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$59.50-$279
The members of this pop-punk group met in 1997 while at school together in Jacksonville, Florida, and decided to call their band Yellowcard after repeatedly using the soccer term as a stand-in whenever someone committed a party foul while hanging out. In 2003 the band found mainstream fame with its fourth (and first major-label) studio release, Ocean Avenue. Twenty years later, and after a couple of brief hiatuses, the band is celebrating that groundbreaking album in its entirety. Fellow Floridian rock group Anberlin, West-coast emo-pop band This Wild Life and the dance party cult phenomenon Emo Nite Brooklyn open the show.
Ozomatli
Wednesday, August 9, 6:30 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
$86-$91
The group of Chicano activists and musicians known as Ozomatli (the Nahuatl word for "monkey") met in the 1990s while trying to win rights for workers in Los Angeles. That same spirit of advocacy and political activism still persists in the funky fusion of hip-hop, jazz and latin music that these social justice warriors use to spread their message of love. The like-minded Denver Chicano funk and activist sensation Los Mocochetes provide support.
The Jungle Giants: Trippin Up Tour
Thursday, August 10, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$27
The members of indietronica dance-pop sensation the Jungle Giants met while attending high school together in Brisbane, Australia, and began pursuing a music career together as soon as they all graduated. The group is currently on a short North American tour playing familiar fan favorites as well as a couple of newly released singles to promote its upcoming fifth studio album.
Pretty Lights
Thursday, August 10; Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m.
Dillon Amphitheater, 201 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon
$64.95
It's been five years since fans have been able to see him perform live, but now Derek Vincent Smith (aka Pretty Lights) is back and better than ever. Last weekend saw the glitch-hop electro-funk artist playing three back-to-back sold-out nights at Mission Ballroom; now he's following that up with three more nights of stellar tunes at Dillon Amphitheater, a smaller (and much more intimate) outdoor venue in the mountains.
The National
Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$55
The National is truly a family affair, having formed when two sets of brothers (the Devendorfs and the twin Dessners) began making music with lead singer Matt Berninger (whose wife also helps write lyrics for the band). The Brooklyn-based indie folk-rock group has collaborated with many other famous musicians over the years, as well, and is now touring in support of its ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which includes special appearances from Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens. New Zealand indie-pop project the Beths provide support.
Ghost Canyon Fest: Day 1
Friday, August, 11, 7 p.m.,
Skylark Lounge (Bobcat Club), 140 South Broadway
$15
Ghost Canyon Fest: Day 2 & Day 3
Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13, 6 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway, and Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
$22-$25
This is the inaugural year of Ghost Canyon Fest, a true experimental DIY festival that, like many great things, was conceived by four drinking buddies over rounds of cheap whiskey and beer. Get ready for three days of post-punk, industrial rock and other genre-bending music that will keep your head spinning the entire weekend. Purchase a single-day pass at one of the links above, or save money and spend just $50 for a three-day pass. Visit the festival's website for the full lineup and schedule.
Slightly Stoopid: Summertime 2023
Saturday, August 12, 6 p.m., and Sunday, August 13, 5 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59-$210
The San Diego stoner-fusion band Slightly Stoopid got its big break in 1994 when Bradley Nowell (of Sublime) stumbled past one of the group's rehearsal sessions and immediately wanted to sign it. The band quickly gained a cult following for its unique blend of white-boy reggae paired with hip-hop, blues, funk and punk. Before the two-night Red Rocks run, find the Official Slightly Stoopid Pre-party with Phoenix Latin reggae group Fayuca and the Mile High reggae buds in P-Nuckle at the Bluebird Theater on Thursday, August 10.
