The Offspring, King Rat and the Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Bury Mia headlines a big pop-punk bill at the Fox Theatre in Boulder on Saturday, and The Offspring let the bad times roll at the Fillmore Auditorium.
On Sunday, trippy indie-pop band Crumb spaces out the Summit, while ridiculously prolific Tech N9ne takes on Red Rocks with opener X-Raided.
Ben Böhmer
Friday, April 29, 9 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$30-$35
Ben Böhmer started off playing the trumpet and piano as a child, then moved on to composing his own synthesizer music. His brand of progressive deep house is equally good for dancing and studying. So bring your glow sticks and let's party.
King Rat
Friday, April 29, 9 p.m.
Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, 3295 South Broadway, Englewood
$12-$18
The return of King Rat! If you like punk and want to see a legendary Denver punk band, your quest for shows this weekend is over. You'll also get a good supporting lineup with punk-opera-making RED STiNGER, Pitch Invasion and the Cattle Axe.
Bury Mia
Saturday, April 30, 8 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder
Denver pop-punk outfit Bury Mia promises full-tilt boogie level of energy right from the first chord strike. With this bill, you also get the Losers Club doing its own spin on 2000s-influenced pop punk. Hellocentral blends pop punk with indie rock, and Dayshaper, the outlier on the bill, brings a mix of alternative rock and indie rock. These bands are similar enough to offer a cohesive night of music, but different enough to keep things interesting.
The Offspring
Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$49.50-$79.50
The Offspring was one of those ’90s punk bands that got ridiculously big. There will be very angry 43-year-olds in the crowd if the band does not play, at the very least, four songs off of Smash. And, if they're being honest, "Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)."
Crumb
Sunday, May 1, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$25
Described as indie pop with jazz and psychedelia influences, Crumb plays a dreamy, captivating style of music. Dry Ice opens.
Tech N9ne
Sunday, May 1, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.75
Tech N9ne released Asin9ne, his 23rd solo album, last year. He's smoking at a gas pump on the cover, which makes us wonder if he's tired of making albums. X-Raided, who actually recorded an album over the phone while he was in prison, takes the resourceful nature of hip-hop to dangerous new levels. Joey Cool and iMayday are also on the bill.
