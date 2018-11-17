 


The Regrettes just dropped the new song "Poor Boy."
The Regrettes just dropped the new song "Poor Boy."
Alan McCarthy

The Regrettes Blast Brett Kavanaugh in Anti-Rape Anthem "Poor Boy"

Kyle Harris | November 17, 2018 | 6:27am
AA

The rising pop-punk act The Regrettes just dropped a new music video for the song "Poor Boy," a smackdown aimed at whiny male perpetrators who are affronted when survivors tell their stories of sexual violence.

The number was written during the congressional hearings over whether Supreme Court candidate (now Justice) Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford

Kavanaugh — who spent the better part of the hearings weeping over his father's calendar diaries, badgering senators about whether they, too, like beer, loudly denying the claim that he assaulted Ford and whining about how his life had been destroyed by the accusations — made himself out to be the victim, garnering scorn from those who believed Ford's account and earning him the title "Poor Boy" from the Regrettes.

Now he sits on the highest court on the land — poor boy.

"'Poor Boy’ was written at a time of being completely fed up and disgusted by all of the awful humans who think it’s okay to assault and rape others," says Lydia Night, the band's frontwoman, in a statement. "This one is for Kavanaugh and all the other nasty men who think that this behavior is okay in any capacity. We won’t accept it, and we will continue to fight against it.”

The Regrettes' song loudly rejects the notion that victims of sexual violence should be silent, and the chorus riffs on this line: "Poor boy, what ya gonna do?/Us girls are comin' for you."

The video ends by pointing survivors toward two resources: 1-800-656-4673, a 24/7 confidential sexual-assault hotline; and an online confidential support resource from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Catch the song live when The Regrettes play Denver's Marquis Theater on November 27. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

