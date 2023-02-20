The Roots, Styx and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Samia sings sweet and soulful pop tunes at the Gothic on Monday, February 20, and Arlie brings the groove to the Larimer Lounge on Tuesday, February 21.
Looking to this weekend, The Roots will take a break from late-night television to play the Mission Ballroom on Friday, February 24, while Styx revisits the classics at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, February 26.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Samia
Monday, February 20, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$22
Samia just dropped her second studio album, Honey, last month, and it's filled with catchy folk-pop hooks that provide a solid foundation for her soothing, soft-spoken vocals. Catch this rising indie star with the fellow badass breakout ladies of Tommy Lefroy opening the show.
Arlie
Tuesday, February 21, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$20
Nashville has produced another great alternative indie-pop act with Arlie, a group that is equal parts dance-synth vibes and bedroom dream pop. Similar shoegaze bands Whitehall and the Sewing Club open the night.
Lorelle Meets the Obsolete
Wednesday, February 22, 9 p.m.
Hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15-$18
Krautrock meets experimental psych pop with this Mexico-based assembly of noise-rockers. After having to cancel countless tours since the pandemic, the band is finally ready to bring us its unique flavor of psychedelic music, with Denver local space-rock outfit Wave Decay opening.
Yuridia: Pa' Luego es Tarde USA Tour
Thursday, February 23, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$55-$155
This Latin pop singer was propelled into stardom after gaining fame on the popular Mexican reality show La Academia, and she is now one of the highest-selling artists in Mexico. Her live concert will blow you out of the water with its large backing band, complete with mariachi guitarists, violinists and a horn section.
The Roots
Friday, February 24, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$59.50-$149.50
The Roots have been around the block and back, having formed in Philly with Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson in 1987, and continued with a large, talented cast of rotating musicians. The band's jazzy take on conscious hip-hop has provided amazing opportunities over years — like landing its current position as house band for Jimmy Fallon (on Late Night and The Tonight Show) since 2009.
Yheti
Saturday, February 25, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$27.50
Tyler Holler (aka Yheti) produces some of the weirdest, most wompy dubstep music you'll ever hear, driving you to different dimensions every time you get the chance to see him live. Fellow EDM sound shapers Ternion Sound, Toadface and HoneyBee will also be on deck to round out the party.
An Evening With Styx
Sunday, February 26, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$69.95-$129.95
The classic-rock legends in Styx are still releasing new albums, with the most recent addition of the band's seventeenth studio album, Crash of the Crown, in 2021. The group has always had a reputation for being relentless producers and tourers — even after disbanding and reuniting twice — and don't seem to be stopping the flow anytime soon.
