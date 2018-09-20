The String Cheese Incident Announces Three New Year's Shows

Colorado's jam-grass scene is thriving, and a band like The String Cheese Incident offers fans of the genre the perfect way to bid so long to 2018 and welcome in 2019.
The Colorado-born band has announced a three-night New Year's stand at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield that will run December 28, 29 and 31.
Three-day passes will cost $150 plus service fees; single-show tickets cost $89.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, September 28 at Altitude Tickets or 303-893-8497.
