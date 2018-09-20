 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
String Cheese Incident announced three Red Rocks concerts.
String Cheese Incident announced three Red Rocks concerts.
Jacqueline Collins

The String Cheese Incident Announces Three New Year's Shows

Kyle Harris | September 20, 2018 | 12:02pm
AA

Colorado's jam-grass scene is thriving, and a band like The String Cheese Incident offers fans of the genre the perfect way to bid so long to 2018 and welcome in 2019.

The Colorado-born band has announced a three-night New Year's stand at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield that will run December 28, 29 and 31.

Three-day passes will cost $150 plus service fees; single-show tickets cost $89.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, September 28 at Altitude Tickets or 303-893-8497. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >