The Who's back in action.
The Who's back in action.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Who Survives Ragweed Allergies, Reschedules Denver Concert

Kyle Harris | November 8, 2019 | 10:45am
The Who rescheduled its September Pepsi Center concert days after Roger Daltrey lost his voice at a Houston gig, blaming ragweed allergies.

Well, the band's back in action, and has announced it will play the Pepsi Center on Saturday, May 2.

Tickets from the September show will be honored at the new date; additional tickets are on sale at Live Nation and the Pepsi Center's websites.

Buy two and you'll receive a redeemable code for a CD version of the Who's upcoming album; $1 per ticket will go toward Teen Cancer America

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

