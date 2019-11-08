The Who Survives Ragweed Allergies, Reschedules Denver Concert

The Who rescheduled its September Pepsi Center concert days after Roger Daltrey lost his voice at a Houston gig, blaming ragweed allergies.

Well, the band's back in action, and has announced it will play the Pepsi Center on Saturday, May 2.

Tickets from the September show will be honored at the new date; additional tickets are on sale at Live Nation and the Pepsi Center's websites.

Buy two and you'll receive a redeemable code for a CD version of the Who's upcoming album; $1 per ticket will go toward Teen Cancer America.