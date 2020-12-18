The Best Concerts of the Weekend

Once again, there aren't many live in-person concerts happening this weekend, but there are a number of virtual shows, including Acoustic Eidolon, Bad Religion, Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose streaming a set with drummer Adam Perry from the Gold Hill Inn, and Winter Solstice Fest with acts like John Butler, Michael Franti, Fink, Zap Mama, Trevor Hall and more. Here's what's happening.

Acoustic Eidolon

Friday, December 18, 6 p.m.

Online

Free

Swallow Hill and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present a virtual concert by Acoustic Eidolon, the Boulder husband and wife acoustic duo that has been together for two decades.

Blue Holiday

Friday, December 18, 7 p.m.

Online

Free/Donations

Hosted by jazz singer Kurt Elling and Atlanta television journalist Shaunya Chavis, Blue Holiday features music by Patti Austin, Branford Marsalis, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Brad Mehldau, Take 6 and more. The virtual jazz concert supports the unified campaigns of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff For U.S. Senate.

O'Connor Brothers Band

Friday, December 18, 5 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Denver roots-rock act the O'Connor Brothers Band plays a set at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

Winter Solstice Fest

Friday, December 18 through Sunday, December 20

Online

Free

The virtual festival includes an international lineup of musicians, artists, visionary speakers, indigenous elders and more. Enjoy music from the likes of Shpongle (DJ set), John Butler, Tiamane Gardner, Michael Franti, Fink, Zap Mama, Trevor Hall and Rob Garza.

Bad Religion

Saturday, December 19, 3 p.m.

Online

$15-$40

Bad Religion celebrates forty years with the release of Decades, the second in a multi-part streaming event filmed live at the Roxy in Hollywood.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Michele Castro Band

Saturday, December 19, 8:30 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents a live-stream by Rio de Janeiro singer Michele Castro, who will perform Brazilian music.



Pearl Jam

Saturday, December 19, 1 p.m.

Online

$14.99

Enjoy this broadcast of Pearl Jam's June 26, 2018 show from Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. This iconic show features a 39-song setlist lasting over three hours.

Clay Rose and Adam Perry

Sunday, December 20, 7 p.m.

Online

Donations

Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose and drummer Adam Perry stream an all-request holiday performance from the Gold Hill Inn. The pandemic has caused both Rose and Perry to lose work, and donations will be accepted during the show via PayPal (clayrosemusic@gmail.com) and Venmo (@Clay-Rose-2).

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.