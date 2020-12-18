The Best Concerts of the Weekend

Once again, there aren't many live in-person concerts happening this weekend, but there are a number of virtual shows, including Acoustic Eidolon, Bad Religion, Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose streaming a set with drummer Adam Perry from the Gold Hill Inn, and Winter Solstice Fest with acts like John Butler, Michael Franti, Fink, Zap Mama, Trevor Hall and more. Here's what's happening.
Acoustic Eidolon
Friday, December 18, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
Swallow Hill and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present a virtual concert by Acoustic Eidolon, the Boulder husband and wife acoustic duo that has been together for two decades.
Blue Holiday
Friday, December 18, 7 p.m.
Online
Free/Donations
Hosted by jazz singer Kurt Elling and Atlanta television journalist Shaunya Chavis, Blue Holiday features music by Patti Austin, Branford Marsalis, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Brad Mehldau, Take 6 and more. The virtual jazz concert supports the unified campaigns of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff For U.S. Senate.
O'Connor Brothers Band
Friday, December 18, 5 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Denver roots-rock act the O'Connor Brothers Band plays a set at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.
Winter Solstice Fest
Friday, December 18 through Sunday, December 20
Online
Free
The virtual festival includes an international lineup of musicians, artists, visionary speakers, indigenous elders and more. Enjoy music from the likes of Shpongle (DJ set), John Butler, Tiamane Gardner, Michael Franti, Fink, Zap Mama, Trevor Hall and Rob Garza.
Bad Religion
Saturday, December 19, 3 p.m.
Online
$15-$40
Bad Religion celebrates forty years with the release of Decades, the second in a multi-part streaming event filmed live at the Roxy in Hollywood.
Michele Castro Band
Saturday, December 19, 8:30 p.m.
Online
Free
Dazzle presents a live-stream by Rio de Janeiro singer Michele Castro, who will perform Brazilian music.
Pearl Jam
Saturday, December 19, 1 p.m.
Online
$14.99
Enjoy this broadcast of Pearl Jam's June 26, 2018 show from Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. This iconic show features a 39-song setlist lasting over three hours.
Clay Rose and Adam Perry
Sunday, December 20, 7 p.m.
Online
Donations
Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose and drummer Adam Perry stream an all-request holiday performance from the Gold Hill Inn. The pandemic has caused both Rose and Perry to lose work, and donations will be accepted during the show via PayPal (clayrosemusic@gmail.com) and Venmo (@Clay-Rose-2).
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
