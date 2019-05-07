21 Savage Is Back on the Road and Coming to Denver

After finding himself detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for ten days earlier this year, 26-year-old rapper 21 Savage was released on bond. Now, he's hitting the road again to tour in support of his latest album, I Am > I Was.

The festivities begin in Oklahoma City on July 10 and wrap up on August 16 in his hometown of Atlanta.

21 Savage will perform in Denver at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Fillmore Auditorium. DaBaby will open.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the Live Nation website.