21 Savage's summer tour will stop in Denver.EXPAND
21 Savage's summer tour will stop in Denver.
Aaron Thackeray

21 Savage Is Back on the Road and Coming to Denver

Kyle Harris, Westword Staff | May 7, 2019 | 3:39pm
AA

After finding himself detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for ten days earlier this year, 26-year-old rapper 21 Savage was released on bond. Now, he's hitting the road again to tour in support of his latest album, I Am > I Was.

The festivities begin in Oklahoma City on July 10 and wrap up on August 16 in his hometown of Atlanta.

21 Savage will perform in Denver at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Fillmore Auditorium. DaBaby will open.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the Live Nation website

