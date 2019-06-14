The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Denver PrideFest, which is on Saturday and Sunday, includes music and entertainment from Todrick Hall, Wheelchair Sports Camp, Lady Bunny, Peppermint and Yvie Oddly. Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight, while Empire of the Sun plays a three-night stand at the Ogden Theatre. Also on tap this weekend are Electric Funeral Fest IV at hi-dive and 3 Kings Tavern, Dressy Bessy at Lion's Lair for two nights and Tacocat at Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Anderson.Paak & the Free Nationals
$47.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Empire of the Sun (also June 15 and 16)
$45/$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Long Beach Dub Allstars and the Aggrolites
$25/$30, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Aly & AJ
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Futurebirds
$20-$25, 9 p.m.m, Bluebird Theater
Electric Funeral Fest IV (also June 15)
$38-$70, 4 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern and hi-dive
Chon
$30/$32, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Fabian Almazan Trio
$10-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Dressy Bessy (also June 15)
$15, 9 p.m., Lions's Lair
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Denver Pride Fest
free, 12 p.m., Civic Center Park
Lettuce
$29.75-$39.85, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Slackers
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Riders in the Sky
$34-$57, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Performing Arts
Coastal Wives
$12, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Mykal Rose and Sly & Robbie
$20-$50, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Tacocat
$15-$19, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Jamila Woods
$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Nahko and the Medicine People and Trevor Hall
$42.45-$67.25, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
America
$29-$39, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
City Park Jazz: Hazel Miller
Free, 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion
Sadistik
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!