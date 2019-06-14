 


    Herban Planet
Anderson .Paak headlines Red Rocks tonight.EXPAND
Anderson .Paak headlines Red Rocks tonight.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | June 14, 2019 | 5:55am
Denver PrideFest, which is on Saturday and Sunday, includes music and entertainment from Todrick Hall, Wheelchair Sports Camp, Lady Bunny, Peppermint and Yvie Oddly. Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight, while Empire of the Sun plays a three-night stand at the Ogden Theatre. Also on tap this weekend are Electric Funeral Fest IV at hi-dive and 3 Kings Tavern, Dressy Bessy at Lion's Lair for two nights and Tacocat at Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Anderson.Paak & the Free Nationals
$47.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Empire of the Sun (also June 15 and 16)
$45/$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Long Beach Dub Allstars and the Aggrolites
$25/$30, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Aly & AJ
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Futurebirds
$20-$25, 9 p.m.m, Bluebird Theater

Electric Funeral Fest IV (also June 15)
$38-$70, 4 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern and hi-dive

Chon
$30/$32, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Fabian Almazan Trio
$10-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Dressy Bessy (also June 15)
$15, 9 p.m., Lions's Lair

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Denver Pride Fest
free, 12 p.m., Civic Center Park

Lettuce
$29.75-$39.85, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Slackers
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Riders in the Sky
$34-$57, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Performing Arts

Coastal Wives
$12, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Mykal Rose and Sly & Robbie
$20-$50, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Tacocat
$15-$19, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Jamila Woods
$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Nahko and the Medicine People and Trevor Hall
$42.45-$67.25, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

America
$29-$39, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

City Park Jazz: Hazel Miller
Free, 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion

Sadistik
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

