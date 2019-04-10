 


The Arvada Center's Outdoor Amphitheatre.EXPAND
The Arvada Center's Outdoor Amphitheatre.
Courtesy of the Arvada Center

George Thorogood, Squeeze Will Play the Arvada Center's Summer Concert Series

Westword Staff | April 10, 2019 | 9:00am
The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities' Outdoor Amphitheatre just announced its first wave of acts for its Summer Concert Series, which includes George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Squeeze and more. Tickets are now on sale at the Arvada Center box office. The remainder of the Arvada Center's Summer Concert Series will be announced by the end of April.

2019 Arvada Center Summer Concert Series – First Wave Announcement

Riders in the Sky with Hot Club of Cowtown
June 15, 7:30 p.m.

Orquesta Akokán with Baracutanga
June 29, 7:30 p.m.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
July 15, 7:30 p.m.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers
August 4, 7:30 p.m.

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
August 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm.

Squeeze – The Squeeze Songbook Tour with X
September 6 at 7:30 p.m.

