The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Itchy-O's Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath is this weekend, as well as the next two weekends, in the parking lot of the Mission Ballroom. Also on tap this weekend are Coastal Wives at Larimer Lounge, American Field Day and Nina de Fritas at Lost City, the Trade-Ins at the Oriental Theater and Hazel Miller playing two nights on the terrace of Lone Tree Arts Center. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Ned Garthe Explosion
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from MCA Denver
Coastal Wives
$40-$80, 7 & 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Itchy-O Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath (also August 15)
$100-$125 per vehicle, 8 p.m., 4242 N. Wynkoop
Lost City Live: American Field Day and Nina de Fritas
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Photon
With Trent Campbell (of TNERTLE)
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from Knew Conscious Gallery
The Trade-Ins
$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Tom Amend Organ Trio Project
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Tunes on the Terrace: Hazel Miller and the Collective (also August 15)
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center
SATURDAY, AUGUST 15
Dead Phish Orchestra
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from Knew Conscious Gallery
Drive-In Summer Concert Series: Buckstein
$10, 6 p.m., Orchard Town Center
Lola Rising
$20-$40, 7 & 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Front Porch Music Series: John Statz
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Trevor Hall
"A Night in the Village" live-stream concert
Free/donations, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
SUNDAY, AUGUST 16
Dana Cooper
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill presents the live-stream concert
The Kids Are Alright
$3, 2 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
Lucas Davis Quartet
$20, 7 p.m., live at the Muse Performance Space and streaming for free
Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
