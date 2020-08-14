 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Itchy-O kicks off Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath this weekend.EXPAND
Itchy-O kicks off Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath this weekend.
Courtesy of Itchy-O / Backstage Flash Photography

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 14, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Itchy-O's Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath is this weekend, as well as the next two weekends, in the parking lot of the Mission Ballroom. Also on tap this weekend are Coastal Wives at Larimer Lounge, American Field Day and Nina de Fritas at Lost City, the Trade-Ins at the Oriental Theater and Hazel Miller playing two nights on the terrace of Lone Tree Arts Center. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Ned Garthe Explosion
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from MCA Denver

Coastal Wives
$40-$80, 7 & 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Itchy-O Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath (also August 15)
$100-$125 per vehicle, 8 p.m., 4242 N. Wynkoop

Lost City Live: American Field Day and Nina de Fritas
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Photon
With Trent Campbell (of TNERTLE)
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from Knew Conscious Gallery

The Trade-Ins
$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Tom Amend Organ Trio Project
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Tunes on the Terrace: Hazel Miller and the Collective (also August 15)
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

Dead Phish Orchestra
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from Knew Conscious Gallery

Drive-In Summer Concert Series: Buckstein
$10, 6 p.m., Orchard Town Center

Lola Rising
$20-$40, 7 & 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Front Porch Music Series: John Statz
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Trevor Hall
"A Night in the Village" live-stream concert
Free/donations, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

Dana Cooper
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill presents the live-stream concert

The Kids Are Alright
$3, 2 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

Lucas Davis Quartet
$20, 7 p.m., live at the Muse Performance Space and streaming for free

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

