The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Andy Frasco & the U.N. live-stream two nights from Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, where they'll play his new album Keep On Keepin' On in its entirety for the first time ever, plus a selection of songs and more. Itchy-O plays two sets tonight and tomorrow as part of its Drive-In Radio Bath shows in the parking lot of the Mission Ballroom. Also on tap this weekend are Emerald Siam at Globe Hall, Liptruce at Larimer Lounge and the Annie Booth Trio at Nocturne. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
Andy Frasco & the U.N. (also August 22)
7 p.m., live stream from Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Neoma
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from MCA Denver
Itchy-O Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath (also August 22)
$100-$125 per vehicle, 8 p.m., 4242 Wynkoop Street
Liptruce
$40-$80, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Emerald Siam
$40-$80, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall
Lost City Live: DJ Cavem & Friends
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Hot Lunch Band
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
Annie Booth Trio
$19-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Front Porch Music Series: Spencer Erik Crawford and Max Paley (of That Damn Sasquatch)
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Lee Clark Allen
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
Optycnerd
$40-$80, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TheBigWonderful
With 50 vendors, food trucks, beer garden and live music from School of Rock (Aurora), Spencer Erik Crawford Band, Chain Station
Free/$5-$30, Belleview Station
Whole Milk
$20-$120, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
Back Porch Concert Series: Gen3
$20, 6 p.m., Dairy Arts Center
Carmen Sandim
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert
Ellis Delaney
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert
