The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Andy Frasco plays his new album, Keep On Keepin' On in its entirety this weekend.

Andy Frasco & the U.N. live-stream two nights from Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, where they'll play his new album Keep On Keepin' On in its entirety for the first time ever, plus a selection of songs and more. Itchy-O plays two sets tonight and tomorrow as part of its Drive-In Radio Bath shows in the parking lot of the Mission Ballroom. Also on tap this weekend are Emerald Siam at Globe Hall, Liptruce at Larimer Lounge and the Annie Booth Trio at Nocturne. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

Andy Frasco & the U.N. (also August 22)

7 p.m., live stream from Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Neoma

Free, 7 p.m., streaming from MCA Denver

Itchy-O Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath (also August 22)

$100-$125 per vehicle, 8 p.m., 4242 Wynkoop Street

Liptruce

$40-$80, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Emerald Siam

$40-$80, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall

Lost City Live: DJ Cavem & Friends

$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Hot Lunch Band

$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22



Annie Booth Trio

$19-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Front Porch Music Series: Spencer Erik Crawford and Max Paley (of That Damn Sasquatch)

$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Lee Clark Allen

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Optycnerd

$40-$80, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TheBigWonderful

With 50 vendors, food trucks, beer garden and live music from School of Rock (Aurora), Spencer Erik Crawford Band, Chain Station

Free/$5-$30, Belleview Station

Whole Milk

$20-$120, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

Back Porch Concert Series: Gen3

$20, 6 p.m., Dairy Arts Center

Carmen Sandim

Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert

Ellis Delaney

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert

