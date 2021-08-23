Support Us

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

August 23, 2021 5:55AM

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play three nights at Red Rocks this week.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play three nights at Red Rocks this week. Brandon Johnson
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play three nights at Red Rocks this week.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play three nights at Red Rocks this week.
Brandon Johnson
It's a big week for concerts, with the Hella Mega Tour, featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park; ZZ Top at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre; Counting Crows at the Fillmore Auditorium; and three nights of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Red Rocks.

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Between the Buried and Me
Monday, August 23, 7:30 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$18
North Carolina progressive metal act Between the Buried and Me headlines Summit in support of its new album Colors II.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Monday, August 23, through Wednesday, August 25, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$89.50
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, who take over Red Rocks for three nights, just released "Survivor," the lead single off the band's forthcoming album, The Future, which drops on November 5 via Stax Records.

Counting Crows
Tuesday, August 24, 6 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$59.75-$99.75
Counting Crows headlines the Fillmore in support of Butter Miracle, Suite One, the band's first recording in nearly seven years.

ZZ Top
Tuesday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$30-$199.95
Sadly, ZZ Top's bassist and singer Dusty Hill died last month at 72, but guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard are touring with the band's longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis sitting in on bass.
The Claudettes
Wednesday, August 25, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue
$15-$20
Chicago quartet the Claudettes, working in blues, jazz, punk and soul, play in support of the band's latest effort, High Times in the Dark.

The Hella Mega Tour: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer
Wednesday, August 25, 5:30 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City
$99-$209
The Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, which initially announced nearly two years ago and was scheduled for last year, finally rolls into Denver.

The Foxies
Thursday, August 26, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$13
Energetic Nashville power trio the Foxies, who recently opened a few shows for Billy Idol, released the single "Summer Never Dies" in June.
Gin & Jazz: Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors
Thursday, August 26, 7:30 p.m.
Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street
$20
Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors perform as part of Gin & Jazz, a community-driven jazz series that champions and celebrates artists who embody and carry forth the Five Points jazz legacy in modern-day Denver.

Louis the Child
Thursday, August 26 and Friday, August 27, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$76.95
Chicago DJ and production duo Louis the Child plays two nights at Red Rocks, with What So Not and Elderbrook opening.

SHIFT: J Rocc & Peanut Butter Wolf
Thursday, August 26, 8:30 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
$10-$25
Turntablist J Rocc, who founded the Beat Junkies in 1992, teams up with Los Angeles DJ and Stones Throw Records founder Peanut Butter Wolf for this week's installment of SHIFT, which features resident host Mikey Thunder.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
