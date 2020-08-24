The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Elephant Revival veteran Bridget Law performs at the Vilar Center in Beaver Creek on Thursday with Bonnie Paine, Dango Rose and Darren Garvey.

The self-described "emotionally indulgent dreamy pop" act Mlady celebrates its new single at Larimer Lounge on Thursday, while Fia NyXX is at Dazzle on the same night. There are a number of streaming shows this week, including Space Orphan, Incoming Groove Band and Prompt Reply, featuring Erin McKeown, Matt the Electrician and Natalia Zukerman. Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

Bruce Molsky

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

Incoming Groove Band

Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

Marijuana Deals Near You

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

Space Orphan

Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

Taylor Ashton

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

Coracao Brazilian Jazz Quartet

$10-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Hound Heart

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Liam Broderick

$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

Elephant Collective Presents:

Ft. Bonnie Paine, Bridget Law, Dango Rose and Darren Garvey of Elephant Revival with Sam Burchfield and special guests.

$30/streaming free, 7 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek



Fia NyXX

$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Mile High Summer Series

Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station

Mlady (single release)

$40-$80, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Prompt Reply

Live-stream concert ft. Erin McKeown, Matt the Electrician and Natalia Zukerman.

The Standards of George Gershwin, ft. pianist Tom Amend

$12, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.