The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The self-described "emotionally indulgent dreamy pop" act Mlady celebrates its new single at Larimer Lounge on Thursday, while Fia NyXX is at Dazzle on the same night. There are a number of streaming shows this week, including Space Orphan, Incoming Groove Band and Prompt Reply, featuring Erin McKeown, Matt the Electrician and Natalia Zukerman. Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:
MONDAY, AUGUST 24
Bruce Molsky
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
Incoming Groove Band
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
Space Orphan
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.
Taylor Ashton
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
Coracao Brazilian Jazz Quartet
$10-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Hound Heart
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
Liam Broderick
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
Elephant Collective Presents:
Ft. Bonnie Paine, Bridget Law, Dango Rose and Darren Garvey of Elephant Revival with Sam Burchfield and special guests.
$30/streaming free, 7 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek
Fia NyXX
$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Mile High Summer Series
Free/$5-$10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Mile High Station
Mlady (single release)
$40-$80, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Prompt Reply
Live-stream concert ft. Erin McKeown, Matt the Electrician and Natalia Zukerman.
The Standards of George Gershwin, ft. pianist Tom Amend
$12, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
