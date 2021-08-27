Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Cuba Cuba 20th Anniversary Party
Friday, August 27 through Saturday, August 29, 4 p.m.
Cuba Cuba Cafe & Bar, 1173 Delaware St.
$20 and up
Cuba Cuba celebrates its twentieth anniversary with live music from DJ Steve and Media Luna on Friday, Son Tres and 5 Son on Saturday, and Cuban Reggatonero Lenier on Sunday. Part of the proceeds go to Denver Health.
EPMD
Friday, August 27, 7 p.m.
Herman's Hideaway, 1578 Broadway
$40-$300
Over three decades ago, New York hip-hop duo EPMD released its debut, Strictly Business, which was on Rolling Stone's 2012 list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.
Happy Together Tour
Friday, August 27, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$35.50-$85.50
The Turtles headline this tour, named after the band's 1967 hit, with other acts who formed in the ’60s like the Association, Mark Lindsay (formerly of Paul Revere & the Raiders), the Buckinghams, the Vogues and the Cowsills.
Louis the Child
Friday, August 27, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$76.95
DJ and production duo Louis the Child's Euphoria Tour continues with the second night at Red Rocks with What So Not and Elderbrook opening.
Megedeth and Lamb of God
Friday, August 27, 6 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$99.50
Megadeth and Lamb of God co-headline the Metal Tour of the Year with openers Trivium and Hatebreed, who replaced In Flames, which couldn't join the tour because of international visa issues.
Underground Music Showcase
Friday, August 27 through Sunday, August 29, 12 p.m.
South Broadway Business District
Sold Out
More than a hundred bands play at a dozen venues along eight blocks of South Broadway. Some of the headliners include Pine Grove, Remi Wolf, Allah-Las, Shannon & the Clams, and Neil Frances.
Atmosphere & Cypress Hill
Saturday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$52-$89.95
Minneapolis hip-hop duo Atmosphere teams up with legendary California hip-hop group Cypress Hill to co-headline Red Rocks; DJ Z-Trip opens.
Clancy's 4th Annual Celtic Festival
Saturday, August 28, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Clancy's Irish Pub, 7000 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Ticket Price TBA
The all-day event features Irish/Celtic musical acts, Irish dancers, bagpipes, vendors and cuisine. The music lineup features the Commoners, Big Paddy, Queen City Pipe Band, Juice O, the Barley, Gobs O Phun and more.
Denver Day of Rock
Saturday, August 28, 12 p.m.
16th Street Mall
Free/VIP $250
This one-day music festival benefiting the work of the local charity Amp the Cause features five stages along the 16th Street Mall. The lineup includes the Band Perry, Cale Dodds, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, the Last Bandoleros and more.
Envy Alo
Saturday, August 28, 9 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$15
Envy Alo celebrates the release of its new album, The Ranch, with a Wild West party with Giant Walking Robots, the Jon Stickley Trio, and Andrew Cooney and Patrick Storen.
Metalachi
Saturday, August 28, 6 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $35
Albuquerque band Metalachi, which calls itself the world's first and only heavy-metal mariachi band, headlines while Denver Latin ska band Roka Hueka opens.
The Black Crowes
Sunday, August 29, and Monday, August 30, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$65-$165
The Black Crowes play two nights at Red Rocks to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the band's debut, Shake Your Money Maker, by playing the album in its entirety with brothers Chris and Rich Robinson back on stage together.
Sammy Rae & the Friends
Sunday, August 29, 4 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $35
Queer female singer-songwriter Sammy Rae fronts Sammy Rae & the Friends, a diverse collective of eight musicians, dreamers and artists that considers itself a family first. Local soul band the Burroughs will open.
