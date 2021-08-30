The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
The Black Crowes
Monday, August 30, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$65-$165
The Black Crowes play the second of two nights at Red Rocks to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the band's debut, Shake Your Money Maker, by playing the album in its entirety with brothers Chris and Rich Robinson back on stage together.
Old Crow Medicine Show and Dwight Yoakam
Tuesday, August 31, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$46.50-$85
Nashville string band Old Crow Medicine Show co-headlines with country singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam, while singer and guitar wiz Molly Tuttle opens the show.
Colin Hay
Wednesday, September 1, 7:30 p.m.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
$40-$65
Men at Work frontman Colin Hay tours in support of I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself, his new album of covers of some of his favorite songs by the Beatles, Blind Faith, Glenn Campbell, Dusty Springfield, Faces and more.
KOOL Koncert 2021
Wednesday, September 1, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$29 and up
Daryl Hall & John Oates headline this year's KOOL Koncert, while British rock band Squeeze opens.
Town Mountain
Wednesday, September 1, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$12
North Carolina bluegrass act Town Mountain headlines, with local bluegrass bands Bowregard and the Lonesome Days opening.
Wiz Khalifa, Method Man & Redman and Busta Rhymes
Wednesday, September 1, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$75-$149.95
A heavy night of hip-hop with headliners Wiz Khalifa, Method Man & Redman and Busta Rhymes along with Juicy J, Collie Buddz, Dizzy Wright, Futuristic and special guest MeanTeam.
Adam Deitch, Joey Porter and Garrett Sayers
Thursday, September 2, 7 and 10 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$20-$30
The Motet keyboardist Joey Porter and bassist Garrett Sayers team up with Lettuce and Break Science drummer Adam Deitch for two sets of instrumental jazzy funk.
Method Man and Redman x Busta Rhymes
Thursday, September 2, 9 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$49.95-$99.95
Method Man & Redman and Busta Rhymes follow up Wednesday night's Red Rocks show with another set at Cervantes', with the Reminders opening.
Rezz
Thursday, September 2, and Friday, September 3, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45.75-$85
Canadian DJ Rezz plays two nights at Red Rocks, with Rusko, MIJA, Champagne Drip, Meso and sfam opening Thursday and Eprom, Kasablanca, Ivy Lab, X&G and A Hundred Drums opening Friday.
Vanessa Collier
Thursday, September 2, 7:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$28
While saxophonist and singer Vanessa Collier is a seven-time Blues Music Award nominee, winning the award twice for horn player of the year, she also knows her way around funk, soul and rock. She's touring in support of her most recent effort, Heart on the Line.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.