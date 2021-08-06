Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Dale Watson
Friday, August 6, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $35
While Dale Watson is a hell of a country singer, last February he released The Memphians, his first-ever instrumental album, which shows off his guitar skills, as well. Local alt-country act the ThreadBarons open.
Dirt Monkey
Friday, August 6, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$25-$49.50
Boulder producer Dirt Monkey, who works hip-hop, breakbeats and dubstep into his sets, shares a bill with fellow EDM acts G-Rex, G-Space, Ravenscoon, Kumarion and Shank Aaron.
The Elovaters and Kash'd Out
Friday, August 6, 7:30 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street
$18
Reggae-rock acts the Elovaters and Kash'd Out co-headline; Bikini Trill, Artikal Sound System, Sensi Trails, Cydeways, Bonzai and Dave Halchak are also on the bill.
NNAMDI
Friday, August 6, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$12.50
Chicago multi-instrumentalist, singer and rapper NNAMDÏ released three wildly different recordings last year, including Brat, which is steeped in art pop and hip-hop; the three-song math-rock EP Black Plight; and Krazy Karl, which sounds something like Frank Zappa covering Looney Tunes songs. Denver's Fresh Fruit!, which dubs its music “smooth soul butter," opens.
Off the Wall With DJ Jason Heller
Friday, August 6, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$5
Longtime Denver writer, musician and DJ Jason Heller started Off the Wall when the hi-dive opened in 2003, and would routinely draw more than 200 people to his weekly dance parties. He spun vinyl 45s, the nostalgic, retro-cool format that dominated the singles charts during the golden age of twentieth-century popular music. At this special event, Heller will again share the music he grew up on: dance jams from the 1950s through the 1990s, whether it's pop, rock, disco, hip-hop, punk, post-punk, R&B, new wave, grunge, country, funk or rockabilly — and a whole lot more.
Tipper
Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
$75-$100
British electronic producer Tipper takes over Red Rocks for two nights with Detox Unit, Evac and Bwoy de Bhajan opening on Friday, and Mickman, Resonant Language and Frequent opening on Saturday.
Afrik Impact Festival
Saturday, August 7, 4 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $35
The Afrik Impact Festival aims to celebrate the impact of African immigrants in the state of Colorado and to honor their accomplishments. Senegalese artist, singer and songwriter Carlou D headlines the festival.
Colorado’s Throw Down Showdown
Saturday, August 7, 3:30 p.m.
Infinity Park, 950 South Birch Street
Free
Ten acts participate in the preliminary round of the third annual Throwdown Showdown talent competition, with four advancing to the finals. The winner receives a $10,000 prize.
Foam Wonderland
Saturday, August 7, 7 p.m.
National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street
$45-$75
Foam Wonderland, a touring concert series featuring some of the biggest foam machines in the world, brings its Roaring Back tour to the National Western Complex with EDM acts Adventure Club, Ghastly, ARMNHMR, Kompany and Blossom. A few helpful suggestions: Wear clothes you don't mind getting wet, bring your cell phone in a plastic bag, and bring sunglasses or goggles.
Punk in the Park
Saturday, August 7, 1 p.m.
Sculpture Park, 1400 Curtis Street
$49.99
Pennywise, the California punk band named after the killer clown in Stephen King's novel It, headlines, while the Vandals, Fear, Voodoo Glow Skulls, the Bombpops, Younger Than Neil and other bands are also part of the lineup.
City Park Jazz
Sunday, August 8, 6 to 8 p.m.
City Park, 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard
Free
Singers Erica Brown and Merrian Johnson front the high-energy quintet Cast Iron Queens, which blends jazz, soul, blues and country.
Joe Bonamassa
Sunday, August 8, and Monday, August 9, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59-$199
Grammy-nominated blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa, who released Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From the Ryman last month, plays two nights at Red Rocks.
Shine Music Festival
Sunday, August 8, 12 to 7:30 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $35
The first of its kind, Shine Music Festival will combine the staples of a music festival with adaptive technology and a comprehensive accessibility plan — resulting in creating an inclusive space where people of all abilities can collectively enjoy a day filled with music, food, art and fun. Los Angeles alt-rock duo the Score headlines; local acts Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, El Javi, Float Like a Buffalo, Graham Good & the Painters are more are also on the bill.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.