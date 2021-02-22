The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Shakey Graves livestreams a concert on Tuesday to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Roll the Bones .

Three of the five members of bluegrass band the Infamous Stringdusters kick off a three-night stand on Thursday at the Vilar Center in Beaver Creek as the Infamous Trio, while Shakey Graves livestreams a concert on Tuesday to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Roll the Bones. Also on tap this week are folk and blues singer Alex Creamer at Number Thirty-Eight and Graham Good & the Painters at Globe Hall. Here's our list of what's happening:



ManyColors

Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street

Free

ManyColors is a Denver quartet that blends hip-hop and jazz.

Electronic Tuesdays

Tuesday, February 23, 6 p.m.

Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$20-$160 (tables and booths seat two to six people)

The 2022 Residency Battle features Gas Lab, DWNSTH, Xeela, Otatop.

Shakey Graves

Tuesday, February 23, 7 p.m.

Online

$20

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Shakey Graves Day and the release of Roll the Bones, Shakey Graves presents the second of his three livestream shows, which include music, conversation and a special project announcement. The third livestream is Tuesday, March 9.

Jean-Luc Davis's Alternate Reality Vol. 2

Wednesdays in February, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

In the second volume of this concept, bassist Jean-Luc Davis goes back to the ’90s and beyond with a well-curated selection of alternative-rock classics reimagined through the jazz and improvisatory lens.

Alex Creamer

Thursday, February 25, 6 p.m.

Number Thirty-Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Denver folk and blues singer Alex Creamer plays on Number Thirty-Eight's outdoor stage.

Graham Good & the Painters

Thursday, February 23, 7 & 9 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$40-$120

Northern Colorado funk-rock band Graham Good & the Painters play two sets.

The Infamous Trio

Thursday, February 25, through Sunday, February 27, 5 & 7 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$85

Infamous Stringdusters members Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall and Jeremy Garrett play five shows over three nights in Beaver Creek.

Jack Dunlevie Trio

Thursdays in February and March, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Jazz pianist Jack Dunlevie, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Kevin Matthews explore the music of Oscar Peterson's 1964 album We Get Requests.



Record to Record: Morphine's Cure for Pain

Thursday, February 25, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Arthyve presents an online discussion about the Morphine album Cure for Pain with Morphine members Dana Colley and Jerome Dupree and local musicians Cipriano Ortega and Vitaliy Minyaylo. The event is hosted by Indie 102.3's Bruce Trujillo.

Trampled by Turtles

Thursdays in February, 7 p.m.

Online

$15-$185

Duluth-based bluegrass-rock band Trampled by Turtles streams four unique sets from First Avenue in Minneapolis every Thursday in February. A portion of ticket and bundle sales goes to Save Our Stages.

Wes Watkins

Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

Gerard's Pool Hall, 1305 26th Street

Free

Trumpeter, keyboardist and singer Wes Watkins plays very limited-capacity shows on Thursdays.

