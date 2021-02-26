The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Local gypsy jazz act LA POMPE plays a set of Django Reinhardt and classic swing and another of originals tonight at the Oriental Theater, while jazz pianists Annie Booth and Dawn Clement close out their February residences at Nocturne this weekend. Also on tap are Same Cloth at Dazzle, the Runaway Grooms at Number Thirty Eight, and Takipnik at Lost Lake. Here's what's happening:
Annie Booth
Fridays in February, 6 & 8 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$25
Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words "hope" and "abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series, which she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.
The Good Kind
Friday, February 26, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$50
Boulder jam band the Good Kind knows its way around the music of Phish, the Grateful Dead, the Allman Brothers Band, the Rolling Stones, Talking Heads, Umphrey's McGee, the Beatles and more.
GrymeTyme x Cloud-D
Friday, February 26, 6 & 9 p.m.
Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue
$60-$320 (two-person to six-person tables)
Local electronica acts GrymeTyme and Cloud-D play two sets.
LA POMPE
Friday, February 26, 7 & 9 p.m.
Oriental Theater
$25
LA POMPE plays the music of Django Reinhardt and classic swing for its first set, while the second set will include original compositions from the band's last three albums.
Same Cloth
Friday, February 26, 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$22
Same Cloth (formerly SoJourn) features pianist Solomon J. Chapman Sr. and vocalist JoFoKe. The duo is set to release its debut later this year.
Takipnik
Friday, February 26, 7 & 9 p.m.
Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$30-$60
Takipnik, a Denver electronic indie-rock pop duo, performs with a combination of electronics and live instruments.
Dawn Clement Quartet
Saturdays in February, 6 & 8:15 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$25
Pianist and vocalist Dawn Clement and her quartet, which includes bassist Seth Lewis, drummer Dru Heller and alto saxophonist Anisha Rush, pay homage to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley's legendary self-titled album.
Dave Tamkin & Co.
Saturday, February 27, 7 p.m.
Online
$25-$100
Boulder singer-songwriter Dave Tamkin livestreams a show from Stone Cottage Studios to benefit families affected by Colorado wildfires.
The Infamous Trio
Saturday, February 27 and Sunday, February 28, 5 & 8 p.m.
Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek
$86
Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall and Jeremy Garrett are three of the five members of renowned bluegrass act the Infamous Stringdusters. The trio continues its three-night stand at the Vilar Performing Arts Center as part of the venue's Residency series.
The Runaway Grooms
Saturday, February 27, 2 & 6 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
The Runaway Grooms, who take cues from the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead, play two sets on Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.