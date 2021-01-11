The Best Concerts of the Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

With COVID-19 restrictions now at Level Orange, there are some indoor concerts, including Gabe Mervine and Zach Rich at Nocturne and Poor Moxi at Larimer Lounge. This week's virtual lineup includes the four-day Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST, country singer Morgan Wallen, and The Revivalists. Here's our list of the best concerts this week:

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

Monday, January 11 through Thursday, January 14, 6 p.m.

Online

Free

Tiny Desk meets globalFEST will present intimate video performances by sixteen artists filmed in their homes and studio spaces around the world via NPR Music’s digital platform. Including twelve new artists, as well as four globalFEST alums, the four-night series will be hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo, who performed at the inaugural edition of globalFEST in 2004.

Morgan Wallen

Tuesday, January 12, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Country singer Morgan Wallen livestreams a concert from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Zach Rich Quintet

Wednesday, January 13, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15

Trombonist Zach Rich and his group pay homage to Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers by presenting a set of music featuring transcriptions and arrangements of both popular and obscure selections from various Jazz Messengers albums including Caravan, Free for All, Roots & Herbs and more.

At the Table With Dr. King

Thursday, January 14, 6 p.m.

Online

Free

The Mizel Museum and the Aurora Community of Faith present At the Table With Dr. King, a virtual musical performance that immerses audiences in the sights and sounds of the American Civil Rights movement.

’90s Night

Thursday, January 14, 5 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Cover band Ninety Percent 90s plays at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

The Gabriel Mervine Quartet

Thursdays in January, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$17

Jazz trumpeter Gabriel Mervine and his quartet, which also includes pianist Tom Amend, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Alejandro Castaño, play two sets a night on Thursdays in January.

Poor Moxi

Thursday, January 14, 8 p.m.

Larimer Lounge

$20-$60

Denver alt-rock band Poor Moxi takes cues from acts like Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Cage the Elephant and the Strokes.

The Revivalists

Thursday, January 14, 7 p.m.

Online

$15-$150

New Orleans rock band The Revivalists livestream a show from Tipitina's, the legendary Crescent City venue that is celebrating its 44th anniversary.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.