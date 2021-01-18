Best Concerts of the Week

- Local
In-person concerts are gradually ramping up again with COVID-19 restrictions at Level Orange. Leonardo Leonardo plays at the newly reopened Lost Lake, which is now serving food from Machete Tequila + Tacos, while Electronic Tuesday Residency Battle is at Black Box. This week's livestreams include Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center's Resistance Jam on Inauguration Day, and John Doe of X plays a set of covers on Thursday. Here's our list of the best concerts this week:
Electronic Tuesday Residency Battle
Tuesday, January 19, 6 p.m.
Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue
$40-$180
The recently reopened Black Box presents Electronic Tuesday Residency Battle with Meska, Fr0Ztwr3ck, Dopel and Basstek.
Bob Bowman Trio
Wednesday, January 20, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$15
Bassist Bob Bowman, who has toured with jazz luminaries like Carmen McRae, Pat Coil, Freddie Hubbard and Bud Shank, plays two sets with his trio, which includes drummer Jim White and pianist Dave Hanson.
Resistance Jam
Wednesday, January 20, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center continues Resistance Jam, both a celebration and a call to action, virtually this year. Bring your instrument, your ax, your voice, your words or your story and sign up for a performance time slot before 12 p.m. the day of, and tune into the livestream event.
The Gabriel Mervine Quartet
Thursdays in January, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$17
Jazz trumpeter Gabriel Mervine and his quartet, which includes pianist Tom Amend, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Alejandro Castaño, play two sets a night on Thursdays in January.
John Doe
Thursday, January 21, 7 p.m.
Online
$20
John Doe, co-founder of legendary L.A. punk band X, livestreams a 75-minute solo all-request set from Cactus Cafe in Austin.
Leonardo Leonardo
Thursday, January 21, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$24-$48
Lost Lake reopens with local rock act Leonardo Leonardo playing a show with Awake in Ashes. The venue has partnered with Machete Tequila + Tacos, and will be serving food from the nearby restaurant's menu.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
