The Best Concerts of the Weekend

For the past two years, Mike Garson, longtime pianist for David Bowie, has brought his A Bowie Celebration tour to Denver with many musicians who played in Bowie's bands over the years. This year there will be a virtual celebration for what would have been Bowie's 73rd birthday, with a massive lineup including Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Joe Elliott, Ian Astbury and more, all performing songs by Bowie.
In addition to other online shows, there are a few in-person concerts since COVID restrictions have been relaxed to Level Orange. The Runaway Grooms are at Globe Hall, while Derek Banach and Annie Booth are at Nocturne. Also, Bruce Springsteen tribute Glory Days and Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose and drummer Adam Perry play on the outdoor stage at Number Thirty Eight. Here's what's happening:
A Bowie Celebration
Friday, January 8, 7 p.m.
Online
$25
Artists celebrate David Bowie at a concert that includes at least one of his bandmembers from every studio album, from his 1969 self-titled record to Blackstar. In the mix: Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Joe Elliott, Ian Astbury, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover, Mike Garson and more.
Annie Booth
Fridays in January and February, 6 & 8 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$25
Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words of "Hope" and "Abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series that she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.
The Democracy
Friday, January 8, 7 p.m.
Online
Free
Dazzle presents a livestream by the energetic modern jazz quintet The Democracy.
Micaela Taylor’s All Star Band
January 8 to 9, 7 p.m.
Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek
$134
Professional dancer/choreographer Micaela Taylor teams up with DJ Logic, bassist MonoNeon, drummer Daru Jones and Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid.
Stay Home Silent Disco 2
Friday, January 8, 9 p.m.
Online
Free
Sinistarr, Erin Stereo and Boyhollow stream beats to raise funds for three creative Colorado-based nonprofits supporting local musicians. The event is free to attend, but private donors will give $1 per view, up to $10,000.
Rufus Wainwright
Fridays through March 26, 3 p.m.
Online
$20
Rufus Wainwright's weekly "Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective" livestream series is a virtual world tour of the singer-songwriter's entire studio album catalogue.
Runaway Grooms
Friday, January 8, 7 & 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$40-$120
Vail rock act the Runaway Grooms takes cues from the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead.
Derek Banach Quintet
Saturdays in January, 6 & 8 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$25
Trumpeter Derek Banach explores material from Kenny Garrett, Mulgrew Miller, John Hicks and George Cables as part of his "Adventures in Modern Jazz" every Saturday in January.
Glory Days
Saturday, January 9, 2 & 6 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Local Bruce Springsteen tribute act Glory Days plays two sets on Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.
Magic Beans
Saturday, January 9, 8:15 p.m.
Online
Pay What You Can
While Magic Beans' two nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom are sold out, the band is streaming Saturday night's set as part of its fan appreciation livestream.
Clay Rose and Adam Perry
Sunday, January 9, 1 & 5 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose and drummer Adam Perry play two sets on Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.
The Jayhawks
Sunday, January 9, 2 p.m.
Online
$20-$75
Minnesota alt-country act the Jayhawks present a matinee livestream focused on the band’s favorite cover songs.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
