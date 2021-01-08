The Best Concerts of the Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

For the past two years, Mike Garson, longtime pianist for David Bowie, has brought his A Bowie Celebration tour to Denver with many musicians who played in Bowie's bands over the years. This year there will be a virtual celebration for what would have been Bowie's 73rd birthday, with a massive lineup including Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Joe Elliott, Ian Astbury and more, all performing songs by Bowie.

In addition to other online shows, there are a few in-person concerts since COVID restrictions have been relaxed to Level Orange. The Runaway Grooms are at Globe Hall, while Derek Banach and Annie Booth are at Nocturne. Also, Bruce Springsteen tribute Glory Days and Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose and drummer Adam Perry play on the outdoor stage at Number Thirty Eight. Here's what's happening:

A Bowie Celebration

Friday, January 8, 7 p.m.

Online

$25

Artists celebrate David Bowie at a concert that includes at least one of his bandmembers from every studio album, from his 1969 self-titled record to Blackstar. In the mix: Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Joe Elliott, Ian Astbury, Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover, Mike Garson and more.

Annie Booth

Fridays in January and February, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words of "Hope" and "Abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series that she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.

The Democracy

Friday, January 8, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents a livestream by the energetic modern jazz quintet The Democracy.

Micaela Taylor’s All Star Band

January 8 to 9, 7 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$134

Professional dancer/choreographer Micaela Taylor teams up with DJ Logic, bassist MonoNeon, drummer Daru Jones and Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid.

Stay Home Silent Disco 2

Friday, January 8, 9 p.m.

Online

Free

Sinistarr, Erin Stereo and Boyhollow stream beats to raise funds for three creative Colorado-based nonprofits supporting local musicians. The event is free to attend, but private donors will give $1 per view, up to $10,000.

Rufus Wainwright

Fridays through March 26, 3 p.m.

Online

$20

Rufus Wainwright's weekly "Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective" livestream series is a virtual world tour of the singer-songwriter's entire studio album catalogue.

Runaway Grooms

Friday, January 8, 7 & 9 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$40-$120

Vail rock act the Runaway Grooms takes cues from the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead.

Derek Banach Quintet

Saturdays in January, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Trumpeter Derek Banach explores material from Kenny Garrett, Mulgrew Miller, John Hicks and George Cables as part of his "Adventures in Modern Jazz" every Saturday in January.

Glory Days

Saturday, January 9, 2 & 6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Local Bruce Springsteen tribute act Glory Days plays two sets on Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

Magic Beans

Saturday, January 9, 8:15 p.m.

Online

Pay What You Can

While Magic Beans' two nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom are sold out, the band is streaming Saturday night's set as part of its fan appreciation livestream.

Clay Rose and Adam Perry

Sunday, January 9, 1 & 5 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose and drummer Adam Perry play two sets on Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

The Jayhawks

Sunday, January 9, 2 p.m.

Online

$20-$75

Minnesota alt-country act the Jayhawks present a matinee livestream focused on the band’s favorite cover songs.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.