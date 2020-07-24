The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Mary Louise Lee plays two nights at Lone Tree Arts Center as part of the venue's Tunes on the Terrace outdoor concert series.

Mary Louise Lee, wife of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, performs tonight and tomorrow at the Lone Tree Arts Center as part of the venue's Tunes on the Terrace outdoor concert series. Also on tap this weekend are Brent Cowles at Globe Hall, A Girl Named Sethe at Dazzle and Lady Gang at Lost City. Although the Underground Music Showcase won't be live this year, there's UMSomething, an online version of the festival on Saturday. Here's our list of this weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 24

MCA Denver's B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. the Yawpers

7 p.m., online

Mary Louise Lee Band (also July 25)

$35-$40, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

A Girl Named Sethe

$20, 5:45 p.m., Dazzle

Hunter James & the Titanic

Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

KGNU Community Radio Presents: RockyGrass Radio: Pickin’ Through the Years (also, July 25 & 26)

A live-streaming event revisiting some of the greatest RockyGrass performances over the years.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., online

Shovelin Stone

$40-$80, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lang Lang International Music Foundation Virtual Concert

Ft. Denver classical pianist Shuheng Zhang

10 a.m., online

SATURDAY, JULY 25



UMSomething

The Underground Music Showcase returns with an irreverent virtual music festival, variety show, and retro telethon featuring Bud Bronson & the Good Timers, Float Like a Buffalo, Los Mocochetes, Neoma, Ramakhandra, The Milk Blossoms and more. 7 to 10 p.m., online.



Alejandro Castaño Quartet - Boogaloos and Vintage Jazz Funk

$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Andy Sydow

$20, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Brent Cowles

$40-$80, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

Lost City Live - Jen Korte, aka Lady Gang

With Felix Fast4ward

$50-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Secret Dance Addiction

Price TBA, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., online

SUNDAY, JULY 26



Jeff Jenkins Trio Honors the Miles Pianists

$10-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

