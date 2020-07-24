 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Mary Louise Lee plays two nights at Lone Tree Arts Center as part of the venue's Tunes on the Terrace outdoor concert series.
Mary Louise Lee plays two nights at Lone Tree Arts Center as part of the venue's Tunes on the Terrace outdoor concert series.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 24, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Mary Louise Lee, wife of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, performs tonight and tomorrow at the Lone Tree Arts Center as part of the venue's Tunes on the Terrace outdoor concert series. Also on tap this weekend are Brent Cowles at Globe Hall, A Girl Named Sethe at Dazzle and Lady Gang at Lost City. Although the Underground Music Showcase won't be live this year, there's UMSomething, an online version of the festival on Saturday. Here's our list of this weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Related Stories

MCA Denver's B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. the Yawpers
7 p.m., online

Mary Louise Lee Band (also July 25)
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center

A Girl Named Sethe
$20, 5:45 p.m., Dazzle

Hunter James & the Titanic
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Marijuana Deals Near You

KGNU Community Radio Presents: RockyGrass Radio: Pickin’ Through the Years (also, July 25 & 26)
A live-streaming event revisiting some of the greatest RockyGrass performances over the years.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m., online

Shovelin Stone
$40-$80, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lang Lang International Music Foundation Virtual Concert
Ft. Denver classical pianist Shuheng Zhang
10 a.m., online

SATURDAY, JULY 25

UMSomething
The Underground Music Showcase returns with an irreverent virtual music festival, variety show, and retro telethon featuring Bud Bronson & the Good Timers, Float Like a Buffalo, Los Mocochetes, Neoma, Ramakhandra, The Milk Blossoms and more. 7 to 10 p.m., online.

Alejandro Castaño Quartet - Boogaloos and Vintage Jazz Funk
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Andy Sydow
$20, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Brent Cowles
$40-$80, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

Lost City Live - Jen Korte, aka Lady Gang
With Felix Fast4ward
$50-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Secret Dance Addiction
Price TBA, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., online

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Jeff Jenkins Trio Honors the Miles Pianists
$10-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.