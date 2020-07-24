The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Mary Louise Lee, wife of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, performs tonight and tomorrow at the Lone Tree Arts Center as part of the venue's Tunes on the Terrace outdoor concert series. Also on tap this weekend are Brent Cowles at Globe Hall, A Girl Named Sethe at Dazzle and Lady Gang at Lost City. Although the Underground Music Showcase won't be live this year, there's UMSomething, an online version of the festival on Saturday. Here's our list of this weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, JULY 24
MCA Denver's B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. the Yawpers
7 p.m., online
Mary Louise Lee Band (also July 25)
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Lone Tree Arts Center
A Girl Named Sethe
$20, 5:45 p.m., Dazzle
Hunter James & the Titanic
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
KGNU Community Radio Presents: RockyGrass Radio: Pickin’ Through the Years (also, July 25 & 26)
A live-streaming event revisiting some of the greatest RockyGrass performances over the years.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m., online
Shovelin Stone
$40-$80, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Lang Lang International Music Foundation Virtual Concert
Ft. Denver classical pianist Shuheng Zhang
10 a.m., online
SATURDAY, JULY 25
UMSomething
The Underground Music Showcase returns with an irreverent virtual music festival, variety show, and retro telethon featuring Bud Bronson & the Good Timers, Float Like a Buffalo, Los Mocochetes, Neoma, Ramakhandra, The Milk Blossoms and more. 7 to 10 p.m., online.
Alejandro Castaño Quartet - Boogaloos and Vintage Jazz Funk
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Andy Sydow
$20, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Brent Cowles
$40-$80, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
Lost City Live - Jen Korte, aka Lady Gang
With Felix Fast4ward
$50-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Secret Dance Addiction
Price TBA, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., online
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Jeff Jenkins Trio Honors the Miles Pianists
$10-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
