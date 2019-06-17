The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Jennifer Lopez's It's My Party tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, while Train and Goo Goo Dolls co-headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Coheed & Cambria and Mastodon at the Fillmore Auditorium, Zedd at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Charly Bliss at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JUNE 17
Local Natives
$36-$41, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
TUESDAY, JUNE 18
Vundabar and Together Pangea
$17.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Charly Bliss
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Pile
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Operators
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Mike Jones
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Diane Coffee
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
Jennifer Lopez
$49.95-$519.95, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Zedd
$49.95-$85, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Coheed & Cambria and Mastodon
$44.75, 5 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Whiskey Myers
$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Rooney
$20-$23, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
Train and Goo Goo Dolls
$30-$125, 6:45 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
John Fogerty
$49.95-$99.95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Jacob Collier
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Summit
Advanced Placement Tour
$15-$17, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
BoDeans
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Slim Cessna's Auto Club and Kid Congo Powers and the Pink Monkey Birds
$20, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
