4
Goo Goo Dolls (pictured) and Train are at Fiddler's Green on Thursday.
Goo Goo Dolls (pictured) and Train are at Fiddler's Green on Thursday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | June 17, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Jennifer Lopez's It's My Party tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, while Train and Goo Goo Dolls co-headline Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Coheed & Cambria and Mastodon at the Fillmore Auditorium, Zedd at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Charly Bliss at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Local Natives
$36-$41, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Vundabar and Together Pangea
$17.75-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Charly Bliss
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Pile
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Operators
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Mike Jones
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Diane Coffee
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Jennifer Lopez
$49.95-$519.95, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Zedd
$49.95-$85, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Coheed & Cambria and Mastodon
$44.75, 5 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Whiskey Myers
$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Rooney
$20-$23, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Train and Goo Goo Dolls
$30-$125, 6:45 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

John Fogerty
$49.95-$99.95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jacob Collier
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Summit

Advanced Placement Tour
$15-$17, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

BoDeans
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Slim Cessna's Auto Club and Kid Congo Powers and the Pink Monkey Birds
$20, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

