4
The Specials headline the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday.EXPAND
The Specials headline the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | June 3, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Billie Eilish, who released When We All Fall Asleep in March, headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday with Denzel Curry opening. The Specials stop at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday as part of the British ska band's fortieth-anniversary tour and in support of Encore, its first new album of original material in two decades. Also on tap this week are Great Good Fine Ok at the Bluebird Theater, JOHNNYSWIM at the Ogden Theatre, and Swallow Hill's JD Souther concert at First Baptist Church of Denver. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JUNE 3

Great Good Fine Ok
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

JOHNNYSWIM
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Year of the First
$8, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

Billie Eilish
$55.19-$90.89, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Specials
$42-$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Rich the Kid
$28.50-$32, 7 p.m., Summit

The Milk Blossoms
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Brit Floyd
$61-$71, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Phamaly
free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Tsuruda
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Smallpools
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Cyrille Aimée
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

JD Souther
$34-$36, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Denver

Reverend Deadeye's Broken Spirits
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

SubDocta
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

