The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Billie Eilish, who released When We All Fall Asleep in March, headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday with Denzel Curry opening. The Specials stop at the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday as part of the British ska band's fortieth-anniversary tour and in support of Encore, its first new album of original material in two decades. Also on tap this week are Great Good Fine Ok at the Bluebird Theater, JOHNNYSWIM at the Ogden Theatre, and Swallow Hill's JD Souther concert at First Baptist Church of Denver. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JUNE 3
Great Good Fine Ok
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
JOHNNYSWIM
$30-$32, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Year of the First
$8, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5
Billie Eilish
$55.19-$90.89, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Specials
$42-$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Rich the Kid
$28.50-$32, 7 p.m., Summit
The Milk Blossoms
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
THURSDAY, JUNE 6
Brit Floyd
$61-$71, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Phamaly
free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Tsuruda
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Smallpools
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Cyrille Aimée
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
JD Souther
$34-$36, 8 p.m., First Baptist Church of Denver
Reverend Deadeye's Broken Spirits
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
SubDocta
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!