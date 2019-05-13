The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a doozy of a week for fans of college rock and alt-rock, with Garbage, the Dandy Warhols and the Lemonheads playing at separate venues on Tuesday, while former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr headlines the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday. Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry are at the Fillmore on Tuesday with their band Hollywood Vampires, and Jenny Lewis is at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MAY 13

I Prevail

$28.50-$68.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Julia Jacklin

$14-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Lord Huron

$40-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Hollywood Vampires

$49.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Apocalyptica

$29.50-$50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Falling in Reverse

$25-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Garbage

$42.75-$47, 7 p.m., Summit

The Dandy Warhols

$25.75-$60, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Yngwie Marmsteen

$10-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Lemonheads

$25.75-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Hellogoodbye

$18-$22, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Walk of the Earth

$49.95-$88.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Hatebreed

$25-$30, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

AP

$30-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Omar Apollo

$18.50-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kevin Garrett

$21.50-$23.50, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, MAY 16



Jenny Lewis

$28.85-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Elle King

$30-$79, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Johnny Marr

$19-$25, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Moonglade

$12-$15, Bluebird Theater

Metrik and Rene LaVice

$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

