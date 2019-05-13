 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Garbage returns to Denver Tuesday night.
Garbage returns to Denver Tuesday night.
Miles Chrisigner

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | May 13, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

It's a doozy of a week for fans of college rock and alt-rock, with Garbage, the Dandy Warhols and the Lemonheads playing at separate venues on Tuesday, while former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr headlines the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday. Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry are at the Fillmore on Tuesday with their band Hollywood Vampires, and Jenny Lewis is at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MAY 13

Related Stories

I Prevail
$28.50-$68.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Julia Jacklin
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Lord Huron
$40-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Hollywood Vampires
$49.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Apocalyptica
$29.50-$50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Falling in Reverse
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Garbage
$42.75-$47, 7 p.m., Summit

The Dandy Warhols
$25.75-$60, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Yngwie Marmsteen
$10-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Lemonheads
$25.75-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Hellogoodbye
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Walk of the Earth
$49.95-$88.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Hatebreed
$25-$30, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

AP
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Omar Apollo
$18.50-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kevin Garrett
$21.50-$23.50, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, MAY 16

Jenny Lewis
$28.85-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Elle King
$30-$79, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Johnny Marr
$19-$25, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Moonglade
$12-$15, Bluebird Theater

Metrik and Rene LaVice
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >