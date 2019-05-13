The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

It's a doozy of a week for fans of college rock and alt-rock, with Garbage, the Dandy Warhols and the Lemonheads playing at separate venues on Tuesday, while former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr headlines the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday. Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry are at the Fillmore on Tuesday with their band Hollywood Vampires, and Jenny Lewis is at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MAY 13
I Prevail
$28.50-$68.50, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Julia Jacklin
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, MAY 14
Lord Huron
$40-$65, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Hollywood Vampires
$49.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Apocalyptica
$29.50-$50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Falling in Reverse
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Garbage
$42.75-$47, 7 p.m., Summit
The Dandy Warhols
$25.75-$60, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Yngwie Marmsteen
$10-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Lemonheads
$25.75-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Hellogoodbye
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
Walk of the Earth
$49.95-$88.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Hatebreed
$25-$30, 6:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
AP
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Omar Apollo
$18.50-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kevin Garrett
$21.50-$23.50, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, MAY 16
Jenny Lewis
$28.85-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Elle King
$30-$79, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Johnny Marr
$19-$25, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Moonglade
$12-$15, Bluebird Theater
Metrik and Rene LaVice
$20-$25, 8:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!