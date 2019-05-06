The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Houston-based global funk trio Khruangbin headlines the Boulder Theater on Wednesday and opens for Vulfpeck at Red Rocks on Thursday, while Red Rocks also hosts 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince on Tuesday and The Music of ABBA: Arrival From Sweden on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Lolo Zouaï at the Larimer Lounge and Vijay Iyer Sextet at the Newman Center. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MAY 6
Jesse
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Lolo Zouaï
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, MAY 7
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince
$40-$80, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Perturbator
$20-$150, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Bruno Major
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Combichrist
$24-$28, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8
The Music of ABBA: Arrival From Sweden
$45-$55, 8p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Khruangbin
$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Bass Drum of Death
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Tyler Lee and the Ragers
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Cory Branan and Vandoliers
$12, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
THURSDAY, MAY 9
Vulfpeck
$46-$75.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Vijay Iyer Sextet
$17-$47, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Arlo Guthrie
$52-$74, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Henry Jamison
$15-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
