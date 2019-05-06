 


    Herban Planet
Khruangbin headlines the Boulder Theater on Wednesday and opens for Vulfpeck at Red Rocks on Thursday.EXPAND
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | May 6, 2019 | 5:55am
Houston-based global funk trio Khruangbin headlines the Boulder Theater on Wednesday and opens for Vulfpeck at Red Rocks on Thursday, while Red Rocks also hosts 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince on Tuesday and The Music of ABBA: Arrival From Sweden on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Lolo Zouaï at the Larimer Lounge and Vijay Iyer Sextet at the Newman Center. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MAY 6

Jesse
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Lolo Zouaï
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, MAY 7

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince
$40-$80, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Perturbator
$20-$150, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Bruno Major
$17-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Combichrist
$24-$28, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

The Music of ABBA: Arrival From Sweden
$45-$55, 8p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Khruangbin
$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Bass Drum of Death
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Tyler Lee and the Ragers
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Cory Branan and Vandoliers
$12, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Vulfpeck
$46-$75.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Vijay Iyer Sextet
$17-$47, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Arlo Guthrie
$52-$74, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Henry Jamison
$15-$19, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

