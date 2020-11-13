The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Former Paper Bird member Paul DeHaven plays two solo sets at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor venue on Friday, while Turkeyfoot mandolinist Jordan Brandenberg teams up with Sarah Johnson for an outdoor set at Lost City. This weekend's lineup also includes Wild Love Tigress's album-release show at the Larimer Lounge and a few live-stream shows, including Lumineers frontman Wesley Shultz celebrating the release of his new solo album,Vignettes.
Keep in mind that with the City of Denver's latest COVID-19 regulations limiting indoor gatherings, it's more important than ever to call ahead to make sure concerts are still happening. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
The Heath Walton Band
Fridays in November, 6:30 & 8:15 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$20
Jazz saxophonist Heath Walton's weekly residency in November includes original compositions, new arrangements, and selections from his debut album, Brooklyn’s Bridge.
Jon Wirtz Trio: Speak Music
Friday, November 13, 7 p.m.
Broomfield Auditorium, 3 Community Park, Broomfield
$10-$20
Last year, keyboardist Jon Wirtz launched Speak Music, a video series inspired by his desire to explore two important elements of art: truth and connection. Tonight, Wirtz and his trio will be filming for the next installment of the series. The concert will also be live-streamed here.
Milquetoast & Co.
Friday, November 13, 7 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$40-$160
Originally hailing from Boston, Milquetoast & Co. broke up in 2010 after three albums. After moving to Denver, frontman James McAndrew rebooted the act, which works in Americana, rock and jazz.
Paul DeHaven
Friday, November 13, 5 & 8 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
While Paul DeHaven has lent his skills to acts like Paper Bird, Heavy Diamond Ring, Eye & the Arrow and Saskatoon, the singer-songwriter has been busy releasing compelling songs under his own name over the past few years. He'll perform at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor venue. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.
Almond Butter
Saturday, November 14, 8 p.m.
Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl, 3295 South Broadway, Englewood
$20-$70
Almond Butter, a tribute to the Allman Brothers, includes members of Eminence Ensemble, A-Mac & the Height, the Drunken Hearts and Squeaky Feat.
Jordan Brandenberg and Sarah Johnson
Saturday, November 14, 8 p.m.
Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court
$25-$200
Jordan Brandenburg, mandolinist and singer of local bluegrass act Turkeyfoot, plays an outdoor set with Sarah Johnson. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to local artists and the music professionals who help bring the show to life.
Live From the West Side: Women of Broadway
Saturday, November 14, 6 p.m.
Online
$30-$75
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in this three-part virtual concert series, which includes Tony Award-winning actress and singer Laura Benanti tonight. Streamed live from New York’s Shubert Virtual Studios, each show will feature a mix of Broadway show tunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner.
Tony Furtado and Stephanie Schneiderman
Saturday, November 14, 6 p.m.
Online
Free
Swallow Hill Live, presented by 105.5 The Colorado Sound, hosts a live-stream concert with Tony Furtado and Stephanie Schneiderman, who will perform folk/Americana/pop/soul-inspired original songs.
Wesley Schultz
Sunday, November 15, 6 p.m.
Online
$10
Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz plays a live-stream concert in support of his recently released debut solo outing Vignettes, an album that he says is a love letter to songs and artists he's admired and held dear for many years.
Wild Love Tigress
Sunday, November 15, 5 p.m.
Larimer Lounge
$40-$120
Denver-based funk, soul and blues band Wild Love Tigress plays in support of its brand-new album, Live From the Proto-Apocalypse.
Stu MacAskie's Trios Trio
Sundays in November, 6:30 & 8 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$15-$69
Denver jazz pianist Stu MacAskie explores the great drummer-less trios throughout jazz history, including those led by Art Tatum, Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson and Benny Green, all recorded and performed in the piano/guitar/bass format.
Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
