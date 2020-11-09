The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Kyle Moon & the Misled play two sets at the Larimer Lounge on Thursday, while Pro-Leisure All-Stars, featuring Zach Heckendorf and Lily Fangz, are at the Boulder Theater. Also on tap this week are Matt Skellenger at Dazzle and Dead Orchids at the Oriental Theater. Keep in mind that with the City of Denver's latest COVID-19 regulations limiting gatherings, it's more important than ever to call ahead to make sure concerts are still happening. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

Dead Orchids

Wednesday, November 11, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$10

Denver psych-goth-rock outfit Dead Orchids takes cues from acts like the Cure, Flaming Lips and Massive Attack.

Dru Heller "In Motian"

Wednesdays in November, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15-$59

Every Wednesday in November, Jazz drummer Dru Heller celebrates the music of the late legendary drummer Paul Motian. On Wednesday, Heller, pianist Dawn Clement and bassist Matt Smiley play Motian's original compositions.

Matt Skellenger

Wednesday, November 11, 7 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$13-$20

While bassist Matt Skellenger has played in jazz groups around Denver for nearly three decades, he's also performed with a modern power-rock trio as well as folk, Americana, funk, blues and pop groups. He's bringing it all to Dazzle Wednesday night. Tickets are available to see the show in person, or you can live-stream it.

Pro Leisure All Stars ft. Zach Heckendorf & Lily Fangz

Thursday, November 12, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$50

Zach Heckendorf and Lily Fangz join the guys in Pro-Leisure, who play groove-oriented and satirical rock songs. Tickets are sold for tables of four or eight and include two drinks (beer, wine or well), two McDevitt Taco Supply Tacos (chicken, pork or veggie) and chips and salsa.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Kyle Moon & the Misled

Thursday, November 12, 7 & 9 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$40-$120

Members of the San Antonio-based Americana band Kyle Moon & the Misled say they've "honed their craft of writing honest, relatable stories about their own real-life experiences of the American."

Morning Bear

Thursday, November 12, 7 & 9 p.m.

Online

$15-$100

Denver orchestral indie-folk act Morning Bear, the nom de guerre of singer-songwriter John Runnels, plays a live-stream set from Stone Cottage Studios in Boulder.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.