Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Break Science
Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2, 10 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$30
Break Science, the electronic duo made up of Borahm Lee (Pretty Lights live band) and funk/hip-hop drummer Adam Deitch (Lettuce) presents two nights of Electro Soul Jazz Sessions.
Bud Bronson & the Good Timers
Friday, October 1, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
Last year, Denver rock band Bud Bronson & the Good Timers released the high-octane EP Manifest Fantasy, which deals with the war between escapism and reality, the promise and emptiness of idealism, the false safety of the past versus fear of the future. Equally energetic live acts Muscle Beach, Cheap Perfume and Mainland Break are also on the bill.
Geoff Tate
Friday, October 1, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$29.50-$35
Singer and songwriter Geoff Tate, who fronted the progressive metal band Queensrÿche for more than three decades, headlines while singer Kurt Deimer, frontman of rock band Bald Man, opens.
Pitbull
Friday, October 1, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$29.95-$499.95
Miami rapper Pitbull brings his I Feel Good tour, his first in four years, to Denver with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea opening.
Pop Evil
Friday, October 1, 7:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$25-$175
Michigan rock band Pop Evil stops in Denver in support of its sixth album, Versatile, which dropped last May. BRKN LOVE and Like Machines are also on the bill.
Rancid & Dropkick Murphys
Friday, October 1, 6 p.m.
Mission Ballroom Outdoors, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$49.99-$60
Punk bands Rancid and Dropkick Murphys play on an outdoor stage near the Mission Ballroom as part of the band's Boston to Berkeley II co-headlining tour. Los Angeles punk act the Bronx opens.
The Rare Sounds
Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2, 9 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$41
Eddie Roberts, guitarist of the New Mastersounds, teams up with three members of the Greyboy Allstars (keyboardist Robert Walter, bassist Chris Stillwell and drummer Zak Najor) for two nights of soul-flavored funk.
The Whiskey X
Friday, October 1, 6 p.m.
Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, Hangar #1
$75-$300
Athens, Georgia, alt-country band Drive-By Truckers, who released two albums last year (The Unraveling and The New OK), headline the Whiskey X, which features more than sixty premium whiskey brands and cocktails.
311
Saturday, October 2, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55.95-$99.95
While 311 headlines Red Rocks tonight with Iration opening, the band will return over Halloween weekend to play the Fox Theatre, Ogden Theatre and the Stanley Hotel.
Franksgiving 2021
Saturday, October 2, 9 p.m.
Lion's Lair, 2022 East Colfax Avenue
Ticket price TBA
Little Fyodor & Babushka play their first show in two years as headliners of this year's Franksgiving, which was Frank Bell's longtime annual celebration of some of Denver's weird and quirky acts. This year's Franksgiving, which also features Ralph Gean, the Pollution and DJ Donald Bess, also honors the memory of Bell, who died last year.
High Ground Music & Arts Experience
Saturday, October 2, 12 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$85-$180
The inaugural High Ground Music & Arts Experience fuses music, narrative, immersive art and the natural environment. The EDM-centric lineup includes Snakehips, Haywyre, Louis Futon, pluko, Bass Physics, Lucy Daydream and more.
Titwrench Fest
Sunday, October 3, 4-10 p.m.
City Park Pavilion, 1700 York Street
Free
Titwrench Collective, a volunteer-run creative platform centering on feminist, queer and experimental artists, hosts its final music festival with Nacha Mendez, the Milk Blossoms, Machete Mouth, My Name Is Harriett, Sol Vida Worldwide and more.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]