The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Violinist and singer Jennifer Deann Scott celebrates the release of her new video with two sets at Globe Hall on Thursday, while rock band Cities in the Sky plays at the Larimer Lounge the same night. This week's lineup also includes a few live-stream concerts presented by Dazzle, and jazz pianist Dawn Clement finishes her month-long residency playing the music of Thelonious Monk at Nocturne. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

Niek Velvis Blues Band

Monday, October 26, 7 p.m.

Free

Online

Dazzle presents a live-stream concert by the Niek Velvis Blues Band, which is made up of Denver-based musicians paying homage to traditional Delta, Chicago and folk blues.

Grande Orquesta Navarre

Wednesday, October 28, 6 p.m.

Free

$10

Dazzle presents a live-stream concert by tango group Grande Orquesta Navarre, which combines old cabaret orchestra with the modern feel of cutting-edge new music, classical remixes and nuevo tango.

Ms. Nomer

Thursday, October 29, 7 p.m.

Broadway Roxy, 554 South Broadway

Free

Denver quartet Ms. Nomer fuses instrumental funk and soul inspired by Herbie Hancock.

The Dawn Clement Trio Plays Monk

Thursday, October 29, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15-$59

Jazz pianist Dawn Clement finishes her month-long Nocturne residency playing the music of Thelonious Monk; this week's guest musician is alto saxophonist Anisha Rush. The venue is limited to fifty socially distanced floor seats per show, and reservations are required.

Cities in the Sky

Thursday, October 29, 8 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$30-$90

The Denver groove-based rock band Cities in the Sky released its debut EP, Wasted Words, earlier this year.



Jennifer Deann Scott

Thursday, October 22, through Saturday, October 24, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

Free

Violinist and singer Jennifer Deann Scott, who crosses the lines between rock, industrial, pop and dance music, celebrates the release of a new video.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.