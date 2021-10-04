The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Bob Mould Band
Monday, October 4, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$25-$30
Bob Mould and his band, which includes bassist Jason Narducy and John Wurster, is touring in support of his latest effort, Blue Hearts, and the 24-CD boxed set Distortion, which covers pretty much everything he's released since the breakup of Hüsker Dü, the iconic punk band he fronted from 1979 to 1988.
Leon Bridges
Monday, October 4, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$60.95-$135
Last summer, Atlanta singer-songwriter Leon Bridges released his third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, which features guest spots from Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin and Atia "Ink" Boggs. Bridges headlines the Mission Ballroom on Monday and Red Rocks on Wednesday, with singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander opening both nights.
Angels & Airwaves
Wednesday, October 6, 6:30 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$40-$65
Tom DeLonge, formerly of Blink-182, fronts Angels & Airwaves, which also includes drummer Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails), guitarist David Kennedy (Box Car Racer) and bassist Matt Rubano (Taking Back Sunday). Lifeforms, which was released last month, is reminiscent of ’80s Depeche Mode, the Cure and New Order.
Badflower
Thursday, October 7, 7 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$20
Los Angeles-based rock act Badflower just released its second long-player, This Is How the World Ends, on Big Machine.
Colfax Speed Queen
Thursday, October 7, 9 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$12
Colfax Speed Queen, a high-octane Denver rock act that formed more than a decade ago, headlines; Pout House and Eagle Wing are also on the bill.
Deep Sea Diver
Thursday, October 7, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$14
Seattle’s Deep Sea Diver, which opened for Death Cab for Cutie last month, just released a cover of Alanis Morissette's "Hand in My Pocket," featuring Damien Jurado.
Illenium
Thursday, October 7, through Saturday, October 9, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$99
Producer and DJ Illenium kicks off a three-night run at Red Rocks with a throwback set on Thursday. Wooli, Kaivon and Faybl open on Thursday; Blanke, Brondo and James Egbert open on Friday; and Nurko, Grant and Ecotek open on Saturday.
Jade Bird
Thursday, October 7, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
British singer-songwriter Jade Bird stops in Denver in support of her new album, Different Kinds of Light.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].