The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Death Cab for Cutie
Monday, September 13, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$52-$89.95
Death Cab for Cutie, which released The Georgia EP in December, headlines; Perfume Genius, who dropped Set My Heart on Fire Immediately last year, opens.
Alison Wonderland
Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$40-$89.95
Australian EDM producer and DJ Alison Wonderland headlines two nights at Red Rocks with Sidepiece, Elohim and Memba opening on Tuesday, and Valentino Khan, Elohim, Moore Kismet and DJ Garth opening on Wednesday.
Sylvan Esso
Tuesday, September 14, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.95-$79.95
North Carolina electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso brings its Shaking Out the Numb tour to the Mission Ballroom. New York singer-songwriter Samia opens.
Bette Smith
Thursday, September 16, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue
$20
Brooklyn rock and soul dynamo Bette Smith released The Good, the Bad and the Bette last year. Denver roots-and-rockabilly act Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene opens.
Durand Jones & the Indications
Thursday, September 16, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$22-$25
Indiana R&B and soul act Durand Jones & the Indications just released Private Space on Dead Oceans. Brooklyn act 79.5 opens.
The Eagles
Thursday, September 16, and Saturday, September 18, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$129 and up
The Eagles, whose current lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, play Hotel California in its entirety plus a greatest-hits set.
New Found Glory
Thursday, September 16, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$32-$59.75
New Found Glory brings its Pop Punk's Still Not Dead tour to the Fillmore with Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan and Lolo on the bill.
North Mississippi Allstars
Thursday, September 16, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $45
Blues and rock act North Mississippi Allstars, featuring brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, headlines; local singer-songwriter Brianna Straut opens.
St. Vincent
Thursday, September 16, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$44-$89.50
St. Vincent stops at the Mission Ballroom in support of her glam-tinged latest effort, Daddy's Home. Comedian Ali Macofsky opens.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.