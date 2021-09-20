The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Khruangbin
Monday, September 20 and Tuesday, September 21, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$54.50-$75
Last year, Houston world funk and soul trio Khruangbin released the album Mordechai and the EP Texas Sun, which features Leon Bridges. Nick Hakim and Kadhja Bonet open both nights.
The Sounds
Monday, September 20, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$29.50-$175
Swedish indie-rock act The Sounds, fronted by the powerhouse singer Maja Ivarsson, stops in Denver in support of last year's album, Things We Do For Love.
Tame Impala
Monday, September 20, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$48-$78
Tame Impala's Slow Rush tour stops at Ball Arena; Sudan Archives, the stage name of Los Angeles singer violinist Brittney Denise Parks, opens.
Anti-Flag
Tuesday, September 21, 6:30 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$20
Pittsburg political punk band Anti-Flag has released a dozen albums since forming nearly three decades ago. The documentary Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag was released last year. In the Whale, Dog Party, Grumpster and Oxymorrons are also on the bill.
Torres
Tuesday, September 21, 7 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15-$18
Indie singer-songwriter Mackenzie Scott, who records and performs under the moniker Torres, released Thirstier on Merge Records in July. New York synth-pop act Ariana and the Rose opens.
Twenty One Pilots
Tuesday, September 21, 8:30 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$59.50
Wednesday, September 22, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$59.50
Thursday, September 23, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom
$59.50-$79.50
Saturday, September 25, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena
$39.50-$99.50
This week, Twenty One Pilots kicks off its Takeover Tour, where the rock duo plays the 550-capacity Bluebird Theater on Tuesday and works its way up in venue size to the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday and the Mission Ballroom on Thursday before headlining the 18,000-seat Ball Arena on Saturday.
Get the Led Out
Thursday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$50-$65
The six-piece act Get the Led Out celebrates the music of Led Zeppelin and digs into the band's catalogue over a two-and-a-half-hour set.
Lady A
Thursday, September 23, 7 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard., Englewood
$36-$100.95
Country trio Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum) stops at Fiddler's Green as part of the act's What a Song Can Do tour, with openers Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tennile Arts.
The Quebe Sisters
Thursday, September 23, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$20-$25
Dallas-based act the Quebe Sisters, who each play fiddle and sing three-part harmony, take a few cues from Bob Willis's school of Western swing while also working in Americana, jazz and country.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.