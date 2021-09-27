Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

September 27, 2021 5:55AM

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is at Ball Arena with Lil Durk on Tuesday.
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is at Ball Arena with Lil Durk on Tuesday. Miles Chrisinger
click to enlarge Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is at Ball Arena with Lil Durk on Tuesday. - MILES CHRISINGER
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is at Ball Arena with Lil Durk on Tuesday.
Miles Chrisinger
It's a big week for large-scale shows, with the Doobie Brothers at Ball Arena on Monday, Lil Baby and Lil Durk at Ball Arena on Tuesday, and Trippie Redd at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Tuesday. This week's Red Rocks Amphitheatre lineup includes Modest Mouse on Tuesday and a two-night stand with Tyler Childers.

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
AJJ
Monday, September 27, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20-$150
Phoenix folk-punk band AJJ, formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad, headlines, while experimental act Xiu Xiu and singer-songwriter Emperor X open.

The Doobie Brothers
Monday, September 27, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$29.50-$249.50
The Doobie Brothers, featuring Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee, bring their fiftieth-anniversary tour to Denver.

Esmé Patterson
Monday, September 27, 7 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$16
Local singer-songwriter Esmé Patterson worked with Tennis's Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley on her latest effort, There Will Come Soft Rains. She's playing Globe Hall on Monday.
Appalachia on the Rocks
Tuesday, September, 6:30 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$15-$25
This country- and folk-centric lineup includes Laid Back Country Picker, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Ritch Henderson, Cole Chaney and more.

James Blake
Tuesday, September, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$39.75-$59.75
British singer-songwriter James Blake stops in Denver as part of his Friends That Break Your Heart tour. Fousheé, who was a contestant on season fifteen of The Voice, opens.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Lil Baby and Lil Durk
Tuesday, September 28, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$149.50
Rappers Lil Baby and Lil Durk collaborated on The Voice of the Heroes, which dropped in June and features guest spots from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug and Rod Wave.
Modest Mouse
Tuesday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$65-$89.95
Modest Mouse headlines Red Rocks in support of The Golden Casket, the band's first new album in six years. Future Islands and Empath are also on the bill.

Trippie Redd
Tuesday, September 28, 7 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
$35.50-$149.95
Ohio rapper Trippie Redd just released Trip at Knight, his fourth album and a sequel to 2018's Life's a Trip.
Iann Dior and SoFaygo open.

Judas Priest
Wednesday, September 29, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$75-$129.95
Legendary British metal act Judas Priest is set to release the boxed set Reflections: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music in October. Swedish metal band Sabaton opens.
Lionel Loueke
Wednesday, September 29, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$20-$25
Jazz guitarist Lionel Loueke has been a member of Herbie Hancock's band for more than a decade.

Todd Snider
Wednesday, September 29, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$29.50-$175
Last April, Americana alt-rock folk singer Todd Snider released First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder, which includes "Handsome John," a tribute to one of his heroes, John Prine.

Tyler Childers
Wednesday, September 29, and Thursday, September 30, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45.95
Country and folk singer-songwriter Tyler Childers plays two nights at Red Rocks. Margo Price opens both nights, with Ona also on Wednesday's bill and John R. Miller on Thursday's.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation