The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
AJJ
Monday, September 27, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20-$150
Phoenix folk-punk band AJJ, formerly known as Andrew Jackson Jihad, headlines, while experimental act Xiu Xiu and singer-songwriter Emperor X open.
The Doobie Brothers
Monday, September 27, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$29.50-$249.50
The Doobie Brothers, featuring Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee, bring their fiftieth-anniversary tour to Denver.
Esmé Patterson
Monday, September 27, 7 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$16
Local singer-songwriter Esmé Patterson worked with Tennis's Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley on her latest effort, There Will Come Soft Rains. She's playing Globe Hall on Monday.
Appalachia on the Rocks
Tuesday, September, 6:30 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$15-$25
This country- and folk-centric lineup includes Laid Back Country Picker, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Ritch Henderson, Cole Chaney and more.
James Blake
Tuesday, September, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$39.75-$59.75
British singer-songwriter James Blake stops in Denver as part of his Friends That Break Your Heart tour. Fousheé, who was a contestant on season fifteen of The Voice, opens.
Lil Baby and Lil Durk
Tuesday, September 28, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$149.50
Rappers Lil Baby and Lil Durk collaborated on The Voice of the Heroes, which dropped in June and features guest spots from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug and Rod Wave.
Modest Mouse
Tuesday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$65-$89.95
Modest Mouse headlines Red Rocks in support of The Golden Casket, the band's first new album in six years. Future Islands and Empath are also on the bill.
Trippie Redd
Tuesday, September 28, 7 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
$35.50-$149.95
Ohio rapper Trippie Redd just released Trip at Knight, his fourth album and a sequel to 2018's Life's a Trip.
Iann Dior and SoFaygo open.
Judas Priest
Wednesday, September 29, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$75-$129.95
Legendary British metal act Judas Priest is set to release the boxed set Reflections: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music in October. Swedish metal band Sabaton opens.
Lionel Loueke
Wednesday, September 29, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$20-$25
Jazz guitarist Lionel Loueke has been a member of Herbie Hancock's band for more than a decade.
Todd Snider
Wednesday, September 29, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$29.50-$175
Last April, Americana alt-rock folk singer Todd Snider released First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder, which includes "Handsome John," a tribute to one of his heroes, John Prine.
Tyler Childers
Wednesday, September 29, and Thursday, September 30, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45.95
Country and folk singer-songwriter Tyler Childers plays two nights at Red Rocks. Margo Price opens both nights, with Ona also on Wednesday's bill and John R. Miller on Thursday's.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].