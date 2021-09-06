Support Us

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

September 6, 2021 5:55AM

Gogol Bordello headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday.
Gogol Bordello headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday. Miles Chrisinger
click to enlarge Gogol Bordello headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday. - MILES CHRISINGER
Gogol Bordello headlines the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday.
Miles Chrisinger
Harry Styles brings Love on Tour to Ball Arena on Tuesday, while 3 Doors Down headlines Bellco Theatre to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the band's debut, The Better Life. Also on tap this week are Gogol Bordello at the Gothic Theatre, Midwife at the hi-dive, Pink Martini at Levitt Pavilion Denver and Sam Bush at Number Thirty Eight.

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Midwife
Monday, September 6, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$10-$12
Midwife, Madeline Johnston's project that she dubs "heaven metal," shares a bill with Sympathy Pain, Sketches, DJ Moody and Yung Kev.

Emmet Cohen Trio
Tuesday, September 7, and Wednesday, September 8, 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$15-$30
Jazz pianist Emmet Cohen, who has streamed a number of concerts from his New York apartment over the last year and a half, plays two nights with his trio.

Harry Styles
Tuesday, September 7, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$149.50
Harry Styles brings Love on Tour, in support of his latest album, Fine Line, to Ball Arena, with Jenny Lewis opening.

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band
Tuesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 9, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55.50-$165.50
Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band plays two nights at Red Rocks in support of his latest effort, Songs You Don't Know by Heart, a collection of stripped-down versions of some of his deep cuts.
Spoon
Tuesday, September 7, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$35-$39.50
Austin indie-rock band Spoon, which is set to release its tenth album later this year, headlines, with New Jersey-bred singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins opening.

Toad the Wet Sprocket
Tuesday, September 7, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
$48-$63
Alt-rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket, which formed in Santa Barbara over three decades ago, is set to release Starting Now on September 17. Singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg opens.

3 Doors Down
Wednesday, September 8, 8 p.m.
Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street
$29-$105.50
3 Doors Down celebrates the twentieth anniversary of its debut, The Better Life, which includes the career-launching hit "Kryptonite."
Gogol Bordello
Wednesday, September 8, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$36.50-$40
Gypsy-punk act Gogol Bordello brings its Lifers tour to town with New York's NuFolk Rebel Alliance opening.

Pink Martini
Wednesday, September 8, 7:30 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$39.50-$85
Pink Martini, with singer China Forbes and a dozen musicians, has a repertoire that includes songs in 25 languages.

Sam Bush
Thursday, September 9, 7:30 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
$40-$55
Last year, mandolinist Sam Bush was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame as a member of New Grass Revival. Now he's taking the stage at Number Thirty Eight.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
