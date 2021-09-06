The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Midwife
Monday, September 6, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$10-$12
Midwife, Madeline Johnston's project that she dubs "heaven metal," shares a bill with Sympathy Pain, Sketches, DJ Moody and Yung Kev.
Emmet Cohen Trio
Tuesday, September 7, and Wednesday, September 8, 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$15-$30
Jazz pianist Emmet Cohen, who has streamed a number of concerts from his New York apartment over the last year and a half, plays two nights with his trio.
Harry Styles
Tuesday, September 7, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$149.50
Harry Styles brings Love on Tour, in support of his latest album, Fine Line, to Ball Arena, with Jenny Lewis opening.
Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band
Tuesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 9, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55.50-$165.50
Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band plays two nights at Red Rocks in support of his latest effort, Songs You Don't Know by Heart, a collection of stripped-down versions of some of his deep cuts.
Spoon
Tuesday, September 7, 8 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$35-$39.50
Austin indie-rock band Spoon, which is set to release its tenth album later this year, headlines, with New Jersey-bred singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins opening.
Toad the Wet Sprocket
Tuesday, September 7, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
$48-$63
Alt-rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket, which formed in Santa Barbara over three decades ago, is set to release Starting Now on September 17. Singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg opens.
3 Doors Down
Wednesday, September 8, 8 p.m.
Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street
$29-$105.50
3 Doors Down celebrates the twentieth anniversary of its debut, The Better Life, which includes the career-launching hit "Kryptonite."
Gogol Bordello
Wednesday, September 8, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$36.50-$40
Gypsy-punk act Gogol Bordello brings its Lifers tour to town with New York's NuFolk Rebel Alliance opening.
Pink Martini
Wednesday, September 8, 7:30 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$39.50-$85
Pink Martini, with singer China Forbes and a dozen musicians, has a repertoire that includes songs in 25 languages.
Sam Bush
Thursday, September 9, 7:30 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
$40-$55
Last year, mandolinist Sam Bush was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame as a member of New Grass Revival. Now he's taking the stage at Number Thirty Eight.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.