Sharon Van Etten headlines the Gothic Theatre in February.
Jon Solomon

Sharon Van Etten, Jason Isbell, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | October 18, 2018 | 5:55am
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 17, with special guest David Crosby. Tickets, $40 to $65, go on sale Friday, October 19, at 10 a.m.

Sharon Van Etten, who's set to release Remind Me Tomorrow in January, will be at the Gothic Theatre on Monday, February 19, with Nilüfer Yanya opening. Tickets, $20 to $22, go on sale on Friday, October 19, at 10 a.m.

Lord Huron stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 14, in support of the band's latest effort, Vide Noir. Tickets, $40 to $65, go on sale Friday, October 19, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

The Band of Heathens: Fri., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Snow tha Product: Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Nonpoint: Sun., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $10-$22.
Okilly Dokily: at., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Snow tha Product: Thu., Dec. 6, 7 & 8 p.m., $25-$30.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Ookay: With Bonnie x Clyde, DNMO, Holly, Sat., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $20.
Tom Odell: Fri., May 3, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
Wild Child: Wed., Jan. 16, 8 p.m.; Thu., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

BOULDER THEATER

Chris Isaak: Tue., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $55-$80.
JJ Grey & Mofro: Fri., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

LYFTD: With Ryan Viser, Chando Live Band, Avry, Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Particle: With Autonomix, Thu., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Alice 105.9’s Alice in Winterland: Feat. OneRepublic, Tue., Dec. 4, 6 p.m., $44.75-$84.75.

FOX THEATRE

Drew and Ellie Holcomb: Fri., Feb. 22, 8:30 p.m., $25.
King Tuff: Sat., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Matt Flaherty (album release/birthday party): With Part & Parcel, Midnight Strange, Fri., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Mt. Joy: Mon., March 18, 8:30 p.m., $20.
Ookay: Fri., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Kid Astronaut: Wed., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$15
Ripe: Fri., March 22, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Supersuckers: The 30th anniversary “The Big Show” tour, featuring a country set plus Smoke of Hell and La Mano Cornuda in their entirety and more, Tue., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Mt. Joy: Tue., March 19, 8 p.m., $20.
Sharon Van Etten: With Nilüfer Yanya, Mon., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $22.

LARIMER LOUNGE

4th Ave: Mon., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Adia Victoria: Fri., March 15, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Contender: Thu., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Future Joy: Holiday toy drive, Mon., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $10.
Lea Luna: Sun., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Okilly Dokily: Fri., Feb. 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Patient Zeros: Mon., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Subtronics: Sat., Dec. 1, 9:30 p.m., $10-$20.
Wildermiss: Sun., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $18-$25.

LOST LAKE

Fed Rez: Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Last Ten Seconds of Life: Tue., Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
MZG: Fri., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Sharone & the Wind: Thu., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Spendtime Palace: Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

OGDEN THEATRE

Desert Dwellers: With Bluetech, Living Light, Sat., Jan. 12, 8:45 p.m., $22.
Excision: With Midnight Tyrannosaurus, YAKZ, G-Rex, Fri., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $55-$60.
The Funk Hunters: Sat., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $22.50.
The New Mastersounds & DJ Williams Shots Fired: A benefit for Urban Peak to support homeless youth, Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $25.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Ensiferum: Tue., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$175.
Unearth: Fri., Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m., $10-$150.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented By Comfort Dental: Live and On The Air: the induction of 97.3 KBCO and Chuck Morris with limited performances from Amos Lee, Todd Park Mohr, Bill Nershi and members of the String Cheese Incident, Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt from Leftover Salmon, Jeff Hanna and members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Isaac Slade & Ben Wysocki of the Fray, Leo Kottke and more, Mon., Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., $30-$150.
Disney’s DCappella: Sun., March 10, 4 p.m., $42.50-$58.50.
The Fab Faux: Tribute to the Beatles: Sat., June 29, 8 p.m., $39.50-$90.
Kansas: Sat., March 30, 7:30 p.m., $35-$125.
Sal Vulcano: Fri., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $37.50-$42.50.
Sebastian Maniscalco: Fri., March 22, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The 1975: With Pale Wave and No Rome, Tue., April 30, 7 p.m.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With David Crosby & Friends, Tue., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $40-$65.
Lord Huron: With Lucius, Tue., May 14, 7 p.m., $40-$65.
Michael Franti & Spearhead: With Snarky Puppy, Victoria Canal, Fri., June 7, 7 p.m., $47.50-$79.50.
Stick Figure: With Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra. Hosted by Nick Swardson, Sat., April 20, 6:30 p.m., $39.95-$79.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Scars on 45: Tue., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $20-$30.

SUMMIT

Less Than Jake: Mon., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
The Neal Morse Band: Sat., March 2, 7 p.m., $40-$55.
Pop Evil: Thu., Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

