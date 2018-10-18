Sharon Van Etten, Jason Isbell, and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 17, with special guest David Crosby. Tickets, $40 to $65, go on sale Friday, October 19, at 10 a.m.

Sharon Van Etten, who's set to release Remind Me Tomorrow in January, will be at the Gothic Theatre on Monday, February 19, with Nilüfer Yanya opening. Tickets, $20 to $22, go on sale on Friday, October 19, at 10 a.m.