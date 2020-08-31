 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Phoebe Bridgers performs at Red Rocks Unpaused on Wednesday.
Phoebe Bridgers performs at Red Rocks Unpaused on Wednesday.
Frank Ockenfels

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 31, 2020 | 5:55am
Most of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre summer concerts were canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, but the phone service Visible is sponsoring Red Rocks Unpaused, a three-night interactive virtual festival at the storied venue with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Phoebe Bridgers on Tuesday, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion on Wednesday and Sam Hunt and Brett Young on Wednesday. Here's our full list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, AUGUST 31

Mojomama
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

Pete's Posse
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Red Rocks Unpaused: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
With Phoebe Bridgers
Free, 8 p.m., live stream from Red Rocks

Oliver Bates Craven
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Red Rocks Unpaused: Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion
Free, 8 p.m. Live stream from Red Rocks

The Matt Skellenger Group
Free, 7 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

Ryan Hutchens
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Red Rocks Unpaused: Sam Hunt and Brett Young
Free, 8 p.m. Live-streaming from Red Rocks

Jacob Larson Band
$55 (includes dinner), 7 p.m., Larimer Square parking lot, top level

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

