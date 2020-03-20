The Best Live-Streamed Concerts in Denver

March is the beginning of concert and festival season, when musicians prepare to play as many cities as possible. But restaurants, bars and venues are closed until at least May 11. This drastic change has shattered the music industry as we know it. Every concert scheduled for the next two months is either postponed or canceled, leaving a massive financial crisis for bands, their crew members, venue staff, and the entire hospitality industry.

But music never dies. While we practice social distancing, artists, bands and organizations have started live-streaming events that anyone can tune in to. Below are some live-stream concerts based out of Denver and happening this weekend. Support your local artists, tune in, and show some love.

Colorado Quarantine Fest

Friday through Sunday, March 20 to 22, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Jungle Ruckus Productions, a newer Denver live-music production company, is hosting a three-day live stream spotlighting local musicians, artists and organizations. Best of all, 100 percent of proceeds go to COVID-19 relief. The lineup has yet to be announced, but be sure to follow the Facebook event page to learn more and get access to the live stream.

Kayla Marque

Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Kayla Marque is performing an acoustic set straight from her living room on Saturday night. Born and bred in Denver, Kayla hopes to offer healing through music and storytelling during this difficult time. She will be accepting donations via CashApp. Follow the Facebook event to learn more.

Internet Rave V1

Saturday, March 21, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Local electronic-music label Quite Right Records is hosting a late-night live-stream rave in lieu of its “Insert Name Here V2” record party. Lucky for ticket holders, not only will you get a refund, but you’ll also get a chance to listen to the same lineup during Internet Rave V1, including local DJs and producers Sartorius, LUVr, Einida Eleven, Andrew Bon Bosher and Dsqise. Click the link to access the live stream on Saturday night.

NoCo Live From Home Show

Saturday, March 21, 12 p.m.

Members of the northern Colorado music community are hosting a live-stream festival all day Saturday. The lineup includes eight musicians from northern Colorado, including Slow Caves, Post Paradise and Sarah Slaton. Donations are being accepted and will be split among the performing bands, who will play from their homes or studios. Follow the Facebook event page to access the live stream.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Festival

Every Friday, starting March 20, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New to the scene, the Rocky Mountain Virtual Festival will showcase ten Colorado-based bands every Friday starting March 20. During fifteen-minute breaks between sets, the broadcast will promote local visual artists and share information about each band, including contact info and Venmo accounts, in case you want to donate. Follow the festival Facebook page to receive event details.

Stream for a Cause

Fridays and Saturdays, March 20 to 21, and March 27 to 28, 7 p.m.

The Left Hand Brewing Foundation, a nonprofit that funds local community needs like housing projects and arts and culture activities, is hosting this live-stream concert series. The foundation is raising money for the newly created Hospitality Fund, which will help ease the pain that bands, their crew members, and hospitality workers are suffering because of closures. Local musician Dango Rose, of Elephant Revival, will host the concert series. The Tierro Band, with Bridget Law, will kick off the first event on March 20. Go to the Stream for a Cause website to get access or make a donation.

Tori Pater

Saturday, March 21, 6:30 p.m.

Homegrown Productions will present Happy Hour Live From the Living Room. Tori Pater, one half of Dyrty Byrds, is known locally for his acoustic-guitar mastery and songwriting. He will likely be broadcasting live from his house or studio on Saturday evening. Donations are being accepted and will be split between Pater, local musicians that he has played with, and Cervantes' staff. Follow the Facebook event to get the live-stream link on Saturday.

And here are live streams from the past week that you can still jam to:

Jonathan Meadows and Eric Martinez

March 18, 2020, 5 p.m.

Homegrown Productions hosted its first Happy Hour Live, with local musicians Jonathan Meadows of the Congress and Eric Martinez of Dyrty Byrds. Meadows played straight from his back yard, following listeners’ requests for covers and original music. Martinez played from his studio and shared all the proceeds with fellow musicians who play at Local 46 every Wednesday night, plus the Local 46 staff. If you’re in the mood for some laid-back, folksy rock and roll, this might be your jam.

Lespecial

March 13, 2020, 9 p.m.

Lespecial is a groovy trio from Boston and New York. It was scheduled to play at the Bluebird Theater on Friday, March 13, right before the coronavirus chaos started to take over the city. The band ended up playing a full set anyway at Lost Lake, to a packed house. Lespecial recorded and live-streamed the performance on Facebook for everyone to enjoy. Click the link to check it out.