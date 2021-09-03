The Best Labor Day Weekend Concerts in Denver

Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Adelitas Way
Friday, September 3, 7 p.m.
Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway
$17-$300
Las Vegas hard-rock act Adelitas Way, which released Shine On last year, headlines, and local acts Heartsick Heroine, Hold Me Hostage (unplugged) and Sharone open.
Amos Lee
Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
$60-$75
Singer-songwriter Amos Lee, whose most recent effort is My New Moon, plays two nights, with Philly soul singer Mutlu opening.
Dom Dolla
Friday, September 3, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$29.99-$79
Australian house-music producer Dom Dolla, who recently released a remix of Calvin Harris's "By Your Side," headlines, with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs doing a DJ set and Option4 opening.
Little Big Town
Friday, September 3, through Sunday, September 5, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Street
$24-$84
Country act Little Big Town plays three nights in support of its ninth studio album, Nightfall.
Phish
Friday, September 3, through Sunday, September 5, 7:30 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City
$75-$90
A decade ago, Phish started an annual tradition of playing three-day Labor Day weekend runs at Dick's Sporting Goods. (Note: On-site camping will not be available this year.)
Blakk Mantra
Saturday, September 4, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$12
Blakk Mantra, who worked with Clutch producer Gene "Machine" Freeman on the Denver rock duo's EP Welcome to El Rey Blvd, headlines; Business Cashmere, Prism Palace and Man Cub open.
DJ Logic & Friends
Saturday, September 4, 11 p.m.
Knew Conscious, 2350 Lawrence Street
Ticket price TBD
DJ Logic teams up with Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Tony Austin (Kamasi Washington), Reed Mathis (Billy & the Kids) and Steve Molitz (Particle).
Down in Denver
Saturday, September 4, through Monday, September 6, 12 to 9 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15-$30
The three-day Denver-centric festival hosts a number of acts, including Astral Planes, Bluebook, Church Fire, Emerald Siam, Kerrie Joy, Joy Subtraction, Machu Linea, New Ben Franklins, Pale Sun, the Patient Zeros, the Velvet Horns and more.
The Mañanas
Saturday, September 4, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
Denver alt-rock duo the Mañanas, which released its self-titled debut album earlier this year, plays the hi-dive, with Flora de la Luna and Waiting Room opening.
The Phunk Sessions
Saturday, September 4, 11:30 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$27
Ivan and Ian Neville and other members of Dumpstaphunk team up with Lettuce drummer Adam Deitch, singer Judith Hill and saxophonist Skerik for a post-Phish funk show.
The Potato Pirates
Saturday, September 4, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$15
The Potato Pirates headline this night of local punk, with Reno Divorce, Zipperz and Cease Fire also on the bill.
Taste of Colorado
Saturday, September 4, through Monday, September 6, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
16th Street Mall
Free
Taste of Colorado has long been held at Civic Center Park, but this year's three-day food and music festival will take place along the 16th Street Mall. The music lineup includes Chris Daniels & the Kings, the Milk Blossoms, Last Men on Earth, Kaitlyn Williams, Biff Gore, Ron Ivory and much more.
The 18th Annual All White Attire Party
Sunday, September 5, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom
$75-$175
Rapper Lil Wayne and Denver Broncos player Von Miller host this event presented by 3 Deep and Kevin Kain. All-white attire is mandatory.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.