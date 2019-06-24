 


Stevie Wonder headlines Red Rocks tonight.EXPAND
Stevie Wonder headlines Red Rocks tonight.
Ken Hamblin III

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | June 24, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Stevie Wonder is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight as part of SeriesFest, while Death Cab for Cutie is at the venue on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes the Felice Brothers at the Bluebird Theater, Anberlin at Summit, and Alejandro Escovedo at the Soiled Dove. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JUNE 24

Stevie Wonder
$69.50-$250, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Anberlin
$28.50-$33, 7 p.m., Summit

Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman
$35-$53, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

Ginger Root
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Raul Midon and Lionel Loueke
$12-$27, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Death Cab for Cutie
$49.95-$89, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Chris Travis
$20-$25, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

New Politics
$25-$27.50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Scott Amendola Trio
$12-$18, 7 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

New Found Glory
$27-$32, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

No Vacation
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Mystic Braves
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Feed Me
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Felice Brothers
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Earth
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Alejandro Escovedo
$22-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Gora Gora Orkestar
$12-$18, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

