The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Stevie Wonder is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight as part of SeriesFest, while Death Cab for Cutie is at the venue on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes the Felice Brothers at the Bluebird Theater, Anberlin at Summit, and Alejandro Escovedo at the Soiled Dove. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JUNE 24
Stevie Wonder
$69.50-$250, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Anberlin
$28.50-$33, 7 p.m., Summit
Tommy Emmanuel and David Grisman
$35-$53, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
Ginger Root
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Raul Midon and Lionel Loueke
$12-$27, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, JUNE 25
Death Cab for Cutie
$49.95-$89, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Chris Travis
$20-$25, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
New Politics
$25-$27.50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Scott Amendola Trio
$12-$18, 7 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26
New Found Glory
$27-$32, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
No Vacation
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Mystic Braves
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JUNE 27
Feed Me
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Felice Brothers
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Earth
$16-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Alejandro Escovedo
$22-$28, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Gora Gora Orkestar
$12-$18, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
