The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The 1975 plays Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Interpol headlines the venue for the first time on Wednesday, and Twiddle and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong co-headline it on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Santigold, Lizzo, Beach Fossils and two nights of Rise Against playing acoustic shows with Face to Face. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, APRIL 29
Architects
$26.75-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Rival Sons
$25/$27, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Beach Fossils
$20-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
IAMX
$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
TUESDAY, APRIL 30
The 1975
$46.95-$89.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Santigold
$39.75-$69.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Taking Back Sunday (also May 1)
$35-$160, 7 p.m., Summit
Turnover
$24-$28, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Chaos and Carnage Tour
$25-$200, 5 p.m., Oriental Theater
Terror Jr.
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Sage Francis and B. Dolan
$25/$28, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Hot Mulligan
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
Interpol
$49.95-$90.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Lil Pump and Lil Skies
$39.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Rise Against (acoustic) (also May 2)
$39.75-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Lizzo
$27.95-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Klingande
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Cayucas
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Ben Kweller
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
THURSDAY, MAY 2
Twiddle and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
$42.50-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jai Wolf
$26.75-$85, Ogden Theatre
Bad Suns
$22/$24, 7 p.m., Summit
The Bouncing Souls
$28-$200, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Crywolf
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Monolord
$15-$18, 9 p.m., hi-dive
