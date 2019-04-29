 


Santigold headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | April 29, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

The 1975 plays Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Interpol headlines the venue for the first time on Wednesday, and Twiddle and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong co-headline it on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Santigold, Lizzo, Beach Fossils and two nights of Rise Against playing acoustic shows with Face to Face. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, APRIL 29

Architects
$26.75-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Rival Sons
$25/$27, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Beach Fossils
$20-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

IAMX
$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

The 1975
$46.95-$89.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Santigold
$39.75-$69.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Taking Back Sunday (also May 1)
$35-$160, 7 p.m., Summit

Turnover
$24-$28, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Chaos and Carnage Tour
$25-$200, 5 p.m., Oriental Theater

Terror Jr.
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Sage Francis and B. Dolan
$25/$28, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Hot Mulligan
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Interpol
$49.95-$90.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Lil Pump and Lil Skies
$39.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Rise Against (acoustic) (also May 2)
$39.75-$65, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Lizzo
$27.95-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Klingande
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Cayucas
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Ben Kweller
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Twiddle and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
$42.50-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jai Wolf
$26.75-$85, Ogden Theatre

Bad Suns
$22/$24, 7 p.m., Summit

The Bouncing Souls
$28-$200, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Crywolf
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Monolord
$15-$18, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

