Underground Music Showcase Announces 2019 Lineup

The Underground Music Showcase returns to venues along Broadway for its nineteenth year from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28. This year's lineup includes more than 200 local and national acts, with Honne, Chicano Batman, Black Mountain, Tuxedo, Earthgang and Still Woozy headlining.

Other bands include Empress Of, Yves Tumor, DRAMA, Sophie Meiers, LEIKELI47, Y La Bamba, Gardens & Villa, William Elliott Whitmore, Miya Folick, Tessa Violet, Haviah Mighty, Liza Anne, Spooky Mansion, Greyhounds, Dressy Bessy, DBUK, SWSH, Kainalu, Jackie Mendoza, Clavvs, Rapperchicks, Rich Jones, Divino Niño, Parallelephants, Deezie Brown, Garrett T Capps and more. See the full lineup here.

After seventeen years of being affiliated with the Denver Post, the UMS was sold last year to Two Parts, a Denver-based production company that has been specializing in craft food-, beer- and maker-focused events since its founding in 2013 by Casey Berry and PJ Hoberman.

"UMS is a strong representation of all types of music," says Tobias Krause, event director of Underground Music Showcase, in a statement. "This year’s lineup of national and local bands was strategically designed to showcase the volume of musically talented individuals Denver has grown while also inviting some national acts to crash the party. Denver’s music scene is growing and shaping into something special, something worth putting Denver on the map as a nationally recognized ‘music city.’ We have put our heart and soul into ensuring UMS helps grow that positive image for all Denver artists while keeping the soul of this underground music community alive.”

Three-day tickets, which include general admission access to all musical performances, are on sale now for $50 via the UMS website.