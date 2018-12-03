 


AEG Rocky Mountain Presents CEO Chuck Morris gets inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame this week.
Kenzie Bruce

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | December 3, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Tonight, the Colorado Music Hall of Fame presents Live and on the Air: the Induction of 97.3 KBCO and Chuck Morris at the Paramount Theatre, with limited performances by Amos Lee, Todd Park Mohr and Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd), Bill Nershi and members of the String Cheese Incident, Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt from Leftover Salmon, the Lumineers, Jeff Hanna and members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Isaac Slade & Ben Wysocki of the Fray, Leo Kottke and more. The Pepsi Center hosts Fleetwood Mac, who will return to the venue in January, tonight and Childish Gambino tomorrow night. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 3

Fleetwood Mac
$69.50-$199.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Ingrid Michaelson with the Colorado Symphony
$15-$81, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented by Comfort Dental: Live and on the Air: The Induction of 97.3 KBCO and Chuck Morris
$39-$79, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Childish Gambino
$39.50-$129.50, 6:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Alice 105.9’s Alice in Winterland
$44.75-$84.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Minus the Bear
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Atreyu
$12.50-$25, 6 p.m., Summit

VNV Nation
$35-$38, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

White Panda
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5

Tanya Tucker
$39.50-$65, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Faceless
$20-$25, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Red Fang (also December 6)
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Helen Sung
$22-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

The Wood Brothers
$37.50-$41, Ogden Theatre

Particle
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Dianne Reeves
$39 and up, 7:30 p.m, Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Bobby Shew
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

The Black Lillies
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Mike Watt & the Secondmen (also December 7 & 8)
$22.50, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

