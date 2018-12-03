The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Tonight, the Colorado Music Hall of Fame presents Live and on the Air: the Induction of 97.3 KBCO and Chuck Morris at the Paramount Theatre, with limited performances by Amos Lee, Todd Park Mohr and Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd), Bill Nershi and members of the String Cheese Incident, Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt from Leftover Salmon, the Lumineers, Jeff Hanna and members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Isaac Slade & Ben Wysocki of the Fray, Leo Kottke and more. The Pepsi Center hosts Fleetwood Mac, who will return to the venue in January, tonight and Childish Gambino tomorrow night. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 3
Fleetwood Mac
$69.50-$199.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Ingrid Michaelson with the Colorado Symphony
$15-$81, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented by Comfort Dental: Live and on the Air: The Induction of 97.3 KBCO and Chuck Morris
$39-$79, 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4
Childish Gambino
$39.50-$129.50, 6:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Alice 105.9’s Alice in Winterland
$44.75-$84.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Minus the Bear
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Atreyu
$12.50-$25, 6 p.m., Summit
VNV Nation
$35-$38, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
White Panda
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5
Tanya Tucker
$39.50-$65, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Faceless
$20-$25, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Red Fang (also December 6)
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Helen Sung
$22-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6
The Wood Brothers
$37.50-$41, Ogden Theatre
Particle
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Dianne Reeves
$39 and up, 7:30 p.m, Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Bobby Shew
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
The Black Lillies
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Mike Watt & the Secondmen (also December 7 & 8)
$22.50, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
