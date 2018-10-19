The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Christina Aguilera brings her Liberation Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, while Blackbear headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre. It's a good weekend for electronica, with Excision at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at Red Rocks Saturday, Tycho doing two nights of deejaying at the Summit, and Ott at the Ogden Theatre tomorrow. Also on tap this weekend are MC50 celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the MC5's Kick Out the Jams at the Gothic , Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Leo Kottke at the Paramount Theatre, Andy Palmer's last show before going on hiatus, and John Doe of X at the Lion's Lair for two nights. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19
Christina Aguilera
$49.50-$175, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Blackbear
$45-$85, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
$42.50-$62.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Excision
$55-$60, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Tycho (DJ set, also October 20)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Summit
Wookiefoot
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Real Friends
$19.99-$24, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Polyphia
$20, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
New Orleans Suspects and the Jauntee
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
John Doe (also October 20)
$22.50/$25, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
Kid Astronaut
$15, 9:30 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20
Excision
$45.75-$100, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
For King & Country
$22.50-$48.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Ott
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
MC50
$35, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Four Fists (P.O.S x Astronautalis)
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater
Andy Palmer
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Colorado Jazz Workshop: 7th Annual Jazz Festival
$10-$18, 10:30 a.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21
Stick to Your Guns and Emmure
$20-$25, 6 p.m., Summit
BROTH3R
$10, 9 p.m., Temple Nightclub
UK Subs and Agent Orange
$20-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Mom Jeans
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Oleta Adams
$40-$45, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Mothers
$13.50-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
C.W. Stoneking
$10-$12, 8 pm., Globe Hall
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
