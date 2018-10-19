 


Christina Aguilera headlines the Pepsi Center tonight.
Milan Zrnic

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | October 19, 2018 | 5:13am
AA

Christina Aguilera brings her Liberation Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, while Blackbear headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre. It's a good weekend for electronica, with Excision at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at Red Rocks Saturday, Tycho doing two nights of deejaying at the Summit, and Ott at the Ogden Theatre tomorrow. Also on tap this weekend are MC50 celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of the MC5's Kick Out the Jams at the Gothic , Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Leo Kottke at the Paramount Theatre, Andy Palmer's last show before going on hiatus, and John Doe of X at the Lion's Lair for two nights. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19

Christina Aguilera
$49.50-$175, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Blackbear
$45-$85, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
$42.50-$62.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Excision
$55-$60, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Tycho (DJ set, also October 20)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Summit

Wookiefoot
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Real Friends
$19.99-$24, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Polyphia
$20, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

New Orleans Suspects and the Jauntee
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

John Doe (also October 20)
$22.50/$25, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

Kid Astronaut
$15, 9:30 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20

Excision
$45.75-$100, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

For King & Country
$22.50-$48.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Ott
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

MC50
$35, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Four Fists (P.O.S x Astronautalis)
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater

Andy Palmer
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Colorado Jazz Workshop: 7th Annual Jazz Festival
$10-$18, 10:30 a.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21

Stick to Your Guns and Emmure
$20-$25, 6 p.m., Summit

BROTH3R
$10, 9 p.m., Temple Nightclub

UK Subs and Agent Orange
$20-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Mom Jeans
$13-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Oleta Adams
$40-$45, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Mothers
$13.50-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

C.W. Stoneking
$10-$12, 8 pm., Globe Hall


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

